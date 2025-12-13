Gowon, Obasanjo attend Aso Villa carol service as Aba urges sacrifice, unity

2025 Service of Nine Lessons and Carols at the State House.

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd), and former President Olusegun Obasanjo reappeared at Aso Villa on Friday night, lending political weight to the 2025 Service of Nine Lessons and Carols hosted by First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at the State House, Abuja.

The gathering comes amid Nigeria’s ongoing economic and security challenges.

Obasanjo’s attendance marked his first appearance at a State House function since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office, while Gowon’s presence underscored the broader symbolism of the event.

The service drew a cross-section of Nigeria’s political, traditional, and faith leaders, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, senior government officials, legislators, jurists, and church leaders.

During the service, prominent national figures took turns reading biblical lessons. Gowon opened with the First Lesson from Genesis, while Obasanjo delivered the Second, reflecting on God’s covenant and promise.

Other readings were given by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, representing the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Bolna’an Dongban-Mensem; Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd); and Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The First Lady concluded the lessons with a reading from John 1:1–14, affirming the theme of the service, “Emmanuel: God With Us.”

In his exhortation, the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Aba, warned that Nigeria’s current challenges require sacrifice, unity, and selfless leadership, urging an “all-hands-on-deck” approach to rebuilding trust and restoring hope.

Highlighting issues such as inflation, insecurity, and widening social divisions, Aba said the Christmas message of Emmanuel reminds Nigerians of God’s enduring presence.

“Jesus did not come to be far away from us. He came to be present… God is with us in the valley, in the storms of life and in victory,” he said, assuring citizens that divine presence endures “in season and out of season.”

He called on leaders and citizens to rise above narrow interests and embrace sacrificial responsibility in the pursuit of peace and national renewal.

“As a people, as a nation, when you are worried, God is with you as the Prince of Peace. Today, the Prince of Peace is ready to give us peace,” Aba said.

Anchoring his message on the theme Emmanuel, Aba stressed that national renewal must be rooted in love, peace, and service modeled after Christ’s sacrifice. Quoting John 3:16, he urged Nigerians to recommit to unity.

“We must come together so that as we celebrate Christ, Nigeria can be better,” he said.

The third annual carol service hosted by the First Lady featured hymns by the mass choir of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), alongside cultural performances blending worship with national heritage.

The presence of former leaders and serving officials added gravitas to Aba’s message, reinforcing the call for sacrifice, unity, and peace amid national challenges.