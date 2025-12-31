GRIP Initiative unveils plan to empower Nigerians in diaspora

Woodhall Capital International Foundation’s Global Generations Rising in Purpose (GRIP) initiative has been launched in Lagos to empower Nigerians in diaspora and young professionals to contribute to the country’s economic growth.

Announcing the initiative yesterday, at the GRIP Diaspora Series meeting, the President of Woodhall Capital Group, Mrs Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, said the GRIP initiative was designed to provide a platform for young professionals and diaspora Nigerians to develop their skills, understand their value, and engage responsibly and profitably with Nigeria’s economy.

She emphasised the importance of credibility and discipline in governance and business, highlighting Woodhall Capital’s legitimacy earned through its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the Forum of State Investment Promotion Agencies of Nigeria.

The GRIP initiative aims, among others, to spotlight the unique investment potential of each state and derive inclusive economic growth across the country by visiting all 36 states in Nigeria to assess opportunities and collaborate with state governments in presenting these prospects to international investors.

According to her, Woodhall Capital is committed to building a platform for meaningful social impact, focused on feeding, good health and wellbeing, and education across Africa and the United Kingdom.

She stressed that the initiative was aimed at creating a space that would replace uncertainty with clarity, hesitation with information, and distance with trust.