Group hails BPP for reforms in public finance management

The Progressives Think-Tank, a political and policy advocacy group promoting the achievements and legacy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has hailed the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) for achieving what it described as a landmark milestone in public finance management, saving over one trillion naira in a single budget cycle through enhanced price intelligence and benchmarking mechanisms.

The group said the achievement, realised under the leadership of the Director-General of the BPP, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, represents the most significant cost-saving in the history of the Bureau and ranks among the most remarkable feats in procurement reform on the African continent.

In a statement made available to journalists by its Acting National Coordinator, Ms. Christiana Titus, The Progressives Think-Tank commended the BPP for its unwavering commitment to transparency, efficiency and fiscal discipline, noting that the savings surpass the cumulative amount recorded by the Bureau between 2007 and 2024.

The group stated that the milestone is not only a testament to the leadership of Dr. Adebowale Adedokun but also a reflection of the Federal Government’s decisive reforms aimed at strengthening procurement processes across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The Think-Tank described the achievement as a demonstration of how strategic procurement practices, guided by data-driven intelligence and strict adherence to due process, can generate substantial economic benefits for the nation.

According to the group, the savings are directly linked to improved contract management, better price negotiations and rigorous monitoring of procurement activities, which have collectively reduced waste and maximised value for public resources.

In a special note of commendation, The Progressives Think-Tank praised the appointment of Dr. Adebowale Adedokun as Director-General of the BPP, describing it as a case of a round peg in a round hole.

The group said his blend of competence, integrity and visionary leadership aligns perfectly with the demands of the Bureau, adding that President Tinubu’s strategic decision to appoint him underscores the importance of human capital in achieving government reforms.

According to the Think-Tank, such appointments not only accelerate reform agendas but also signal to both local and international audiences that the government values professionalism and results-oriented leadership.

“The BPP truly deserves recognition from the Guinness World Records (GWR). Candidly, such an award would be a fitting tribute to this extraordinary achievement, which serves as an inspiration for other government institutions to adopt similar reforms and accountability measures,” the group said.

The Think-Tank urged the Federal Government to continue institutionalising these best practices to ensure sustainability, stressing that consistent oversight, transparency and professional management are essential to prevent lapses and maintain public confidence.

The group also commended the alignment of the achievement with President Tinubu’s Nigeria First Policy, which prioritises local content and promotes domestic industries.

They noted that procurement reforms, when implemented with precision and integrity, can simultaneously advance national economic growth, create jobs and strengthen domestic enterprises.

“This historic milestone marks a turning point in Nigeria’s procurement system, positioning the BPP as a model of excellence in governance and public sector efficiency. We remain committed to supporting the Bureau and will continue to monitor and advocate for reforms that ensure public resources are managed transparently, responsibly, and in the best interest of the Nigerian people,” the group said.

The Think-Tank urged stakeholders, including civil society organisations, the media and the private sector, to celebrate the achievement while collaborating to sustain and expand a culture of transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s procurement landscape.