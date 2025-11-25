Group hails Tinubu, Matawalle, security chiefs for rescue of 24 schoolgirls

Two Northern groups want President Bola Tinubu to retain Bello Matawalle as the Minister of State for Defence amid talks of an imminent shake-up

The Network for Peace and Development (NPD) has described the successful rescue of the 24 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State, as “a divine victory and a resounding testament to decisive presidential leadership.”

In a statement issued this evening and signed by its Executive Director, Rev. Moses Adamu, the group praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his immediate and firm directive that produced results in record time.

“To the glory of God Almighty, our daughters are back home alive and unharmed,” Rev. Adamu declared.

“This miracle did not happen by chance. It is the direct result of Mr. President’s fatherly resolve when he ordered the Honourable Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, to relocate to Kebbi State and ensure the girls were brought back alive. That single instruction changed everything.”

The NPD singled out Dr. Matawalle for special commendation, describing his physical presence in the state as the turning point in the operation.

“Dr. Matawalle did not sit in Abuja issuing press releases. He moved to the theatre of operation, coordinated the forces on ground, and led from the front.

“Today, Kebbi and the entire nation are celebrating because of his courage and commitment,” the statement read.

Rev. Adamu also poured encomiums on the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and troops who executed what he called “a flawless rescue mission.”

“These gallant men and women worked day and night, risking their lives in difficult terrain, because leadership at the very top gave them no option but failure.”

The Network revealed that it worked hand-in-hand with the federal security forces throughout the eight-day ordeal, supplying vital community intelligence and mobilising local hunters.

“We saw first-hand the determination of our security agencies when they are backed by a President who means business,” Rev. Adamu said.

While rejoicing with the families, the NPD mourned the death of the school’s Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, who was killed during the attack, and prayed for his soul.

The group urged sustained momentum in securing schools nationwide, declaring: “Today, Mr. President, Dr. Bello Matawalle, and our security forces have shown that no child will be abandoned in the hands of criminals as long as this administration is in power.”