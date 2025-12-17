Group raises ₦5.5m Trust Fund ahead of Rafat Salami’s one-year remembrance

Ahead of the one-year remembrance of the renowned broadcaster, the late Rafat Salami, the Guardians of Ahmed, a support group set up in remembrance of the late mother of Nigerian vlogger Ahmed Salami, have mobilised more than ₦5.5 million and created a trust fund to support Ahmed’s long-term wellbeing.

Until her demise on December 20, 2024, the late Salami was an Assistant Director at the Voice of Nigeria and Treasurer of the Nigerian chapter of the International Press Institute.

The development was announced in Abuja during a brief ceremony held ahead of the first anniversary of her death.

Ahmed Salami, who lives with autism, cerebral palsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), resides in Abuja and is currently under the care of his elder brother, Jameel Salami.

At the event, the group formally handed over the Fidelity Bank statement of the newly opened Ahmed Salami Trust Fund to Jameel Salami. The trust fund account (Account No. 5601613076) has Ahmed Salami as a confirmed signatory alongside members of the Board of Trustees: Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, Chairman; Dr. Badewa Adejugbe-Williams; and Francis Mohie, Secretary.

A statement by the Fund revealed that the total amount transferred into the account stands at ₦5,528,105.43. Giving a breakdown of the funds, the statement revealed that while ₦3,472,436.70 was contributed by Coordinator of the Guardians of Ahmed, Lara Owoeye-Wise, ₦2,055,668.73 came from the Coordinator of Warrior Mums Africa, Daisy Jonathan,

The meeting was chaired by the Acting Director of the Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Department at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ahmed Salami Trust Fund, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu. She presented the bank statement to Jameel Salami in the presence of key stakeholders and supporters.

Those in attendance included Evelyn Mensah Agu, Executive Director of Patsilver Educational Support and Therapy Centre; Mrs. Rabi Usman Awobajo, Founder of Natural Care Therapeutic Services, Abuja; Dr. Habiba Usman Aliyu, Lecturer at the Federal University Kashere, Gombe State; Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Deputy News Editor of The Sun Newspapers; and Fidelity Bank representatives, Abigail Udume and Loveth Ossai.

Receiving the statement, Jameel Salami expressed deep appreciation to the Guardians of Ahmed and all contributors, commending their transparency and commitment to preserving his late mother’s legacy.

“I trust this group of people. You haven’t been doing this for a year, but see what you’ve done,” he said. “I don’t want anyone saying that things are happening that are not happening, so I can definitely offer a statement to allay people’s fears.”

In her remarks, Dr. Ahmadu commended the collective effort and sacrifices that led to the successful fundraising and establishment of the trust fund. She also praised Jameel Salami and the family for their dedication to Ahmed’s care.

She said, “I commend Jameel and the family for not dropping the ball in caring for Ahmed, and I pray that God gives him the wisdom and enablement to be as sacrificial as his late mother, who was selfless despite facing challenges of her own.”

Dr. Ahmadu added, “I’m really impressed with what I am seeing and with what I have heard. Rafat was a dear friend to all of us, and I’m happy she’s being honoured this way. She lived an impactful life.”

Also speaking, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye described the meeting as a crucial step towards accountability, noting that transparency remained the core principle guiding the group.

“The meeting was about transparency especially since it has taken so long to set up the trust fund,” she said. “This is to clear all doubts for those who were already questioning whether we would carry out our promise.”

Jameel Salami also provided an update on Ahmed’s wellbeing, stating that he is coping with the loss of his mother, remains eager to return to vlogging, and continues to receive stable caregiving support.

The Guardians of Ahmed announced that donations are now being accepted directly into the Ahmed Salami Trust Fund at Fidelity Bank. Friends, colleagues and members of the public are encouraged to contribute at least ₦12,000 annually to help sustain Ahmed’s care and developmental needs.