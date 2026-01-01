Group raises concern over political differences in Kano

A youth group, Kano Youth Mobilization for Change, on Thursday expressed concern over rising political tension between Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and his deputy, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo.

The group accused the deputy governor of actions capable of undermining the state’s leadership and threatening political stability in Kano.

In a statement by its Chairman, Musa Samaila Tofa, the group said recent statements and actions attributed to Gwarzo were widely perceived as a betrayal of the trust reposed in him by Governor Yusuf and the people of Kano who voted the administration into power.

Tofa noted that in Kano’s political environment, loyalty remains a critical pillar of effective governance, stressing that any perceived disloyalty goes beyond personal disagreements and threatens the collective aspirations of the state.

He said: “It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the discord sowed by the Deputy Governor’s actions and statements, which many have interpreted as a betrayal of the trust that was placed in him by Governor Yusuf and the citizens who supported their administration.

“In a political landscape where loyalty is often viewed as a currency, the perceived ungratefulness of Gwarzo is not merely a personal affront to Governor Yusuf; it is a betrayal of the collective aspirations of the people of Kano.

“Kano’s political history is rich and complex, characterized by alliances that have shaped our governance and the lives of our citizens. The legacy of former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso looms large, reminding us of the significance of loyalty in our political sphere.

“Governor Yusuf, a steadfast ally of Kwankwaso, has demonstrated unwavering loyalty, even amidst growing tensions. However, the recent actions of Deputy Governor Gwarzo have called into question the very foundation of this partnership.

“The essence of loyalty is not merely about blind allegiance; it is about shared vision and mutual respect. Governor Yusuf has consistently displayed a commitment to the progress of Kano State, focusing on critical areas such as infrastructure, education, and healthcare.”

The youth group warned that alleged attempts by the deputy governor to undermine the governor’s vision for development in areas such as infrastructure, education, and healthcare could destabilize governance and erode unity within the ruling party.

According to the statement, Gwarzo’s controversial remarks have been interpreted as a challenge to the authority of Governor Yusuf and the mandate freely given to him by the electorate, describing such moves as a disservice to the people of Kano.

Tofa called on citizens of Kano to stand united in the face of betrayal. “Let us reaffirm our commitment to the ideals of loyalty, collaboration, and progress. We must not allow the actions of a few to undermine the collective aspirations of our great state.”

He further warned that repeated tests of political loyalty could erode trust and lead to factionalism within the ruling party, thereby complicating governance in the state.

“Such actions are not merely political miscalculations; they are a disservice to the citizens of Kano who have placed their trust in this administration. The narrative of ungratefulness that has emerged serves as a rallying cry for those who seek to destabilize our governance and fracture the bonds that unite us.

“Moreover, the historical context of political loyalty in Kano reveals a cyclical pattern of alliances that have often been tested by betrayal. While it is true that political landscapes are subject to change, the lessons of history remind us that loyalty is not a fleeting sentiment but a cornerstone of effective governance.

“The actions of Gwarzo risk eroding the trust that is vital for our political partnerships and could lead to factionalism within our ruling party, further complicating the governance of Kano State.”

The group appealed to all political actors to reflect on the broader implications of their actions, urging Deputy Governor Gwarzo to reconsider his stance and reaffirm his commitment to loyalty, collaboration, and shared responsibility.

Reaffirming support for Governor Yusuf, the group said the people of Kano had continued to show resilience and unwavering backing for the governor’s administration, rooted in a shared vision for progress and development, and called on all stakeholders to work collectively toward the sustainable advancement of the state.