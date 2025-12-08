Group slams Johnson for downplaying Nigeria’s security situation

Former British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has come under criticism for comments perceived as downplaying Nigeria’s security challenges. Johnson, while delivering a keynote address last week at the Imo State Economic Summit 2025 hosted by Governor Hope Uzodimma, said, “I feel perfectly safe in Nigeria,” dismissing negative security reports that preceded his trip to Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID), in a reaction, expressed disappointment over the comment, describing it as insensitive to victims of insecurity in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its President, Chief Sylvester Onyia, AVID challenged Johnson to travel by road without security escorts across different states before making remarks on Nigeria’s security situation.

The group reminded Johnson that barely 48 hours before his remark in Owerri, bandits abducted 18 passengers around the Imo–Abia border community.

AVID also questioned whether Johnson was aware that a few hours before the summit, the advance team of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, travelling to the Owerri airport, reportedly came under attack.

The statement quoted AVID as saying: “If indeed the South East is as peaceful as Johnson claims, how come Gov. Alex Otti’s Advance Team was attacked two days before that day?”

AVID further criticised the former Prime Minister for contradicting a recent travel advisory issued by the United Kingdom on Nigeria, and for comments it said were inconsistent with assessments by the United States on rising insecurity and violence in parts of the country.

The group said Johnson’s remarks undermined the experiences of many Nigerians who have lost loved ones to violent attacks. It added that if Johnson truly believed Nigeria was safe, he should attempt a land trip from Imo State to Borno State.