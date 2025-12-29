Groups back NASS on tax reform acts

No fewer than 100 civil society organisations, led by the Parliamentary Support and Advocacy Network (PSAN) and the Civil Rights Situation Room on Economic Reforms, have publicly endorsed the leadership of the National Assembly, particularly Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, for their handling of the ongoing review of Nigeria’s landmark tax reform laws.

At a press conference on Monday in Abuja, convener Comrade Ogiri John said the coalition commended the Speaker and the Senate President for what they described as a “measured, constitutionally grounded, and institutionally exemplary” response to public concerns over the recently assented legislation.

“Having undertaken a careful and dispassionate examination, we are convinced that the response of the National Assembly Leadership has been exemplary in its adherence to constitutionalism and institutional self-regulation,” John said on behalf of the groups.

The coalition highlighted that the actions taken by the Speaker Abbas-led House and the Senate leadership are fully aligned with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Acts Authentication Act, and established parliamentary rules.

“This is not an admission of any deficiency, nor an erosion of authority. Rather, it represents the deliberate exercise of institutional responsibility,” the groups emphasised.

They specifically praised the directive to the Clerk of the National Assembly to facilitate the re-gazetting of the Acts and to provide Certified True Copies upon request, describing it as a vital step to “enhance transparency, restore public confidence, and affirm that citizens and institutions must have unimpeachable access to the authentic law.”

Comrade John underscored the significance of the reforms while defending the procedural approach.

“The stakes are profound. These tax reform laws will fundamentally shape Nigeria’s fiscal architecture, economic incentives, investment climate, revenue mobilisation, and prospects for inclusive growth. Precision in law-making is not delay; it is duty. Certainty in law is not weakness; it is strength,” he said.

The coalition appealed to Nigerians, opinion leaders, and other stakeholders to exercise patience and allow the constitutional review process to conclude without undue pressure. They reaffirmed their support for transformative economic reforms while stressing their unwavering commitment to the rule of law and institutional integrity.