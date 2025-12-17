Guardian journalists shine as WSCIJ honours investigative excellence at 2025 awards

The Guardian journalists were among the standout recipients as the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) honoured reporters, photojournalists and editorial cartoonists whose work exposed corruption, environmental degradation and institutional failures at the 20th edition of its annual awards, held last week in Lagos.

The ceremony celebrated excellence across print, online, television, photo and editorial cartoon categories, recognising journalists whose investigations advanced public accountability, human rights and democratic values across Nigeria.

In the print category, The Guardian recorded a strong showing. Kingsley Jeremiah emerged runner-up for his investigation into the deepening malnutrition crisis among children in northern Nigeria, a report that documented the scale of hunger, weak health responses and the long-term consequences for child development in vulnerable communities.

Also receiving commendation were Guardian journalists Ann Godwin, Tina Agosi Todo, Osahon Julius and Monday Osayande for an extensive investigative series on abandoned public projects across the South-South region, highlighting how stalled infrastructure continues to undermine development and public trust.

The category winner was Afeez Hanafi of Daily Trust, who clinched the top prize for an undercover investigation that exposed regulatory failures enabling the circulation and use of fake academic certificates and professional qualifications in critical sectors, including education.

The online category top prize went to Theophilus Adedokun for an investigation that linked coal mining activities associated with the Dangote Group to widespread pollution of rivers in Benue State. The report detailed how contaminated water sources resulted in deaths, disease outbreaks and water scarcity, combining field reporting, laboratory analysis of water samples and reviews of regulatory documents.

HumAngle’s Kunle Adebajo was named runner-up for his investigation into how online fundraising platforms were exploited to finance the armed activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Another HumAngle journalist, Isah Ismaila, received commendation for Lost Homes, No Aid, an exposé on the humanitarian crisis confronting displaced communities in Niger State.

No award was presented in the radio category, while the television category produced a single winner. Trust TV’s Muslim Yusuf was honoured for his undercover documentary, Inside Abuja’s Drug Problem, which exposed a thriving narcotics market in the Federal Capital Territory.

The investigation drew swift national attention, prompting the Senate to call for a state of emergency on drug abuse just one week after its broadcast.

The photo category was dominated by Punch photojournalist Elliot Ovadje, who received both the top prize and a commendation for images that captured stark inequality in the Niger Delta and the devastating environmental impact of an oil and gas spill in Buguma, Rivers State. African Angle’s Ugonma Ogbu-Matthias was named runner-up for photographs documenting the harsh learning conditions of nomadic pupils in Abuja’s Yagoji community, where children still study under trees without classrooms or basic learning materials.

In the editorial cartoon category, Victor Asowata of The Will newspaper secured both winner and runner-up positions for works critiquing government neglect of the health sector and misplaced policing priorities. Chukwuemeka Emenike of New Telegraph received commendation for a satirical cartoon highlighting Nigeria’s recurring institutional “glitches” and governance failures.

Two special recognitions were also presented at the event. Former President of the Court of Appeal, Ayo Salami, received the Human Rights Defender Award for his unwavering commitment to judicial integrity, due process and the protection of fundamental rights.

Veteran poet, essayist and journalist Odia Ofeimun was honoured with the Lifetime Award for Journalistic Excellence, recognising more than four decades of contributions to Nigeria’s literary, journalistic and civic life.

Chair of the 2025 Judges’ Board, Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, Director of the Institute of Continuing Education, University of Lagos, said the diversity, depth and rigour of the winning entries reaffirmed journalism’s critical role in strengthening democracy and holding power to account.

Delivering the opening remarks, veteran journalist and founder of the WSCIJ, Dapo Olorunyomi, reflected on the origins of the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting and the urgent need to protect the democratic meaning of journalism.

He traced the award’s roots to the early 2000s, when Nigeria was emerging from decades of military rule and the media was striving to reclaim its watchdog role. According to him, journalism had been central both to the country’s independence struggle and to the resistance that ended military dictatorship.

Olorunyomi paid tribute to partners who supported the award in its formative years and to Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, whom he described as one of Africa’s greatest storytellers and defenders of freedom.

Warning that journalism now faces a new generation of threats — including artificial intelligence, deteriorating economic conditions, shrinking civic space and restrictive laws — he maintained that the profession has historically risen to defining moments.

He called for renewed commitment to public-interest reporting and announced expanded training programmes aimed at equipping young journalists for future challenges.

“Democracy would be practically impossible without good journalism,” he said. “And good journalism can only be made with the spirit of public good.”