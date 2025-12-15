Guinness introduces new 440ml can

Responding to evolving consumer expectations, Guinness Nigeria has unveiled its latest packaging innovation, the new Guinness Foreign Extra Stout (FES) 440ml can, designed to deliver greater value to consumers while deepening the brand’s leadership in the stout category.

The introduction of the 440ml can comes at a time when Nigerian consumers are increasingly value-driven and attentive to product offerings that give more without compromising quality.

The step underscores Guinness’s commitment to staying ahead through meaningful innovation rooted in consumer insight.

With the 440ml can, consumers can now enjoy enhanced volume and convenience, while still experiencing the same taste, depth, and craftsmanship.

Speaking on the launch, Director, Marketing and Innovations, Guinness Nigeria, Yinka Bakare, said, “At Guinness, innovation is guided by a deep and ongoing conversation with our consumers, understanding what they value most and ensuring we deliver it with excellence.

The new 440ml can is a testament to this commitment.

It gives our consumers more of the boldness, richness, and character they have come to expect from Guinness.

As Nigeria’s favourite stout, we want to give our consumers more to enjoy and share this season.

And this explains why we’re delighted to introduce a format that not only elevates the drinking experience but also reinforces why Guinness continues to be the stout of choice for millions across Nigeria and beyond.”