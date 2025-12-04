Gunmen kidnap APC chieftain in Ibadan

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibadan South West Local Government Area of Oyo State, Wale Oriade, has reportedly been kidnapped by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Oriade was whisked away by gunmen while leaving his office located at the Akala Expressway area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, around 7.00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Narrating the incident, an Instagram user, Taoreed Sanusi, who made this known, said the victim was seized by three armed men who forced him into a blue Micra vehicle.

“The assailants fled the scene in an unknown direction, and his phone was taken. His safety remains our utmost priority,” he said.

Reacting to the incident on Thursday, a former Senate Leader and 2023 APC governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, expressed dismay over the abduction.

“I am deeply troubled by the kidnapping of Wale Oriade. This incident is unacceptable and a painful reminder of the growing insecurity confronting our dear nation,” Folarin said.

He called on all security agencies to act decisively and deploy every necessary resource to ensure his immediate and safe rescue.

Folarin extended his thoughts and prayers to the abducted politician’s family and appealed for calm among party members and residents as security operatives intensify efforts.

“Oyo State must not be surrendered to criminals. We must strengthen our security architecture, improve intelligence sharing, and protect every citizen,” he said.

Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said: “Investigation is ongoing.”

The incident follows a string of high-profile abductions and killings of political figures across Nigeria.

Dr AbdulRaif Adekunle Adeniji, an APC chieftain and National Director of Administration of the party, died in captivity in April 2025 after being kidnapped alongside Prince Akinropo Adesiyan, his wife, and their son. Sources close to the matter indicated that Dr. Adeniji collapsed and died two hours after witnessing the killing of Prince Adesiyan’s wife by their abductors.

The kidnappers reportedly concealed his death while continuing ransom negotiations. Community leaders, including Mr. Ademola Wasiu and Mr. Olusola Olajire, coordinated efforts to raise the N50 million demanded, only to discover later that Dr. Adeniji had died before the release of the remaining hostages.

In Anambra State, Hon. Justice Azuka, a member of the Labour Party representing Onitsha 1 North Constituency, was kidnapped in December 2024 while returning home.

The abductors have yet to make contact with his family, and the Anambra State Police Command confirmed ongoing efforts to secure his release.

In Oyo State, Benedict Akika, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) politician, was freed in September 2024 after days of manhunt and coordinated operations by the state police across adjoining states.

The police confirmed that the search extended to forests in Ogun, Ondo, and Edo States.

In Imo State, former lawmaker Ngozi Ogbu was abducted by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in September 2025.

A viral video showed Ogbu appealing for the withdrawal of security operatives from a location in Okigwe Local Government Area, warning that his captors would kill him within four days if their demand was not met.

The Imo State Police Command confirmed deployment of tactical units in coordination with other security agencies to secure his release.