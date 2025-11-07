Health technology expert, Eunice Feyisayo Ogundipe, has urged healthcare organisations to embrace data-driven strategies that harness the power of cloud-based predictive analytics and Power BI to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency.
Speaking with journalists, Ogundipe said innovation in healthcare is not merely about adopting new technologies, but about integrating them into consistent systems that deliver measurable results.
“The cloud is not just a storage solution but a scalability and collaboration engine,” she explained. “It allows organisations to process and analyse vast amounts of data in real time, free from the infrastructure constraints of the past.”
She noted that this flexibility enables decision-makers to access vital insights anywhere and anytime, improving responsiveness and reducing operational delays.
According to her, analysing historical and real-time data enables healthcare providers to predict trends, forecast patient demand, and pre-empt risks, shifting the sector from reactive to proactive management.
Ogundipe added that Power BI enhances accessibility by transforming complex datasets into clear, visual narratives through dashboards and interactive reports, empowering clinicians, managers, and executives to act decisively.
“Knowledge should be practical, not theoretical,” she said. “Power BI is helping democratise information so that innovation is not confined to experts but shared across entire organisations.”
She further explained that her research focuses on aligning predictive models with strategic goals, ensuring that the adoption of emerging technologies drives sustainable transformation rather than isolated experiments.
Ogundipe maintained that the future of healthcare depends on data-driven foresight, where predictive analytics guide proactive decisions and help build more resilient health systems.
Health expert advocates predictive analytics for smarter healthcare decisions
