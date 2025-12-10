HIC conference seeks empowerment of professionals for sustainable growth

The Higher Impact Club (HIC), an initiative of Gospel Pillars Church under the leadership of Dr. Isaiah Macwealth, successfully hosted the G3 HIC conference 2025.

Themed “Next level acceleration – Building growth that lasts, ” the event held at the Ark of Light for All Nations, Ikeja, Lagos, convened over 500 entrepreneurs, professionals, investors, and thought leaders, alongside entrepreneurs and career professionals from over 30 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico, Germany, Belgium, South Africa, and many others. The atmosphere was charged with inspiration, innovation, and purpose.

The HIC conference is designed to equip youths and professionals with the mindset, strategies, and systems to build enterprises and careers that are not only successful but sustainable.

In her opening remarks, Director of HIC’s ANTRA (Business & Entrepreneurship) Pillar, Dolamu Badejo, said: “growth today demands more than speed, it requires substance. Our focus should be on building enduring systems, not fleeting trends.”

She added that the convener and Grand Patron of HIC, Isaiah Macwealth, stressed the importance of investing in youth as the foundation for national transformation.

“Our greatest resource is our youth,” she said. In addition, she added: “We must invest in their ideas, nurture their talents, and build ecosystems where they can create lasting impact.”

Chairman of the Board, Dangote Cement Plc, Emmanuel Ikazoboh, delivered a compelling address on “Positioning for the Next Level Acceleration.”

He highlighted the urgent need for youths and businesses to embrace emerging technologies and foster innovation-driven ecosystems.

To him: “The gaps we face are largely about upscaling ourselves with technology,” Ikazoboh said: “Our youths are driving fintech and innovation globally; what we need now is an enabling environment, policy support, and capital to match their brilliance.”

In one of the event’s most memorable moments, Pharm. Josephine Ehimen shared her entrepreneurial journey from passion to performance, inspiring many with her practical lessons on structure, teamwork, and resilience.

She noted: “Successful businesses begin with passion, but sustained growth requires structure and people skills,” she said. “When you’re people-focused, you collaborate better and ensure your business outlives you.”

She encouraged business owners to embrace accountability, maintain transparent records, and leverage available opportunities.

“There are institutions ready to support women entrepreneurs, but only those with a proven track record,” she added.

Serial entrepreneur, politician, and Vice Chancellor of Global Wealth University, Prof. Christopher Imumolen, challenged participants to see themselves as nation builders in the marketplace. He called for a mindset shift from self-interest to national impact, stressing that “entrepreneurship and leadership are two sides of the same coin in building Africa’s future.”

The conference also featured the Business Panel: Scale, Exit & Legacy. Participants include, Arousa-Osemwegie (DealRoom Global), David Lanre-Messan (First Founders Inc.), Ibukun Akinola (PiggyVest), and Oluwafemi Ogundoro (Maxima Group), the panel interrogated strategies for sustainable scaling and legacy building.

There was also a panel on, Sustaining career growth. Participants include, Rotimi Obende (FBNQuest Trustees), Richard Edi (TeamAce & TFS Lending), Yemi Fáseun (Board Advisor & HR Consultant), and Linda Ochugbua (Marketing and Media Consultant), who shared actionable insights on navigating modern workplace dynamics and leadership evolution.

The event also featured Business Exhibition Arena, showcasing innovative startups.

Specifically, seven startups from HIC’s ANTRA Incubation Programme pitched to investors and mentors, with one securing funding support and others receiving strategic mentorship.

Through its four impact pillars — ANTRA (Business & Entrepreneurship), XENON (Career Professionals), Sports, and Diplomats — the Higher Impact Club continues to mentor and empower a new generation of purpose-driven leaders equipped to transform industries and nations.

The event ended with breakout sessions, mentorship clinics, and strategic networking.