House of Reps faces confusion over constitutional amendment voting

The House of Representatives appears increasingly uncertain over the timing and procedure for voting on proposed amendments to the 1999 Constitution, as lawmakers struggled Wednesday to reconcile conflicting statements from the leadership on the readiness of members to use the electronic voting system.

During plenary, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas had earlier announced that voting on the constitutional amendments would be held on Thursday, employing the House’s electronic voting system.

He immediately instructed the Chairman of House Services to teach members how to use the system.

It, however, appears that the system has not been perfected and members were struggling using it.

However, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, while presiding over the committee of the whole to consider a report on the Electoral Act Amendment bill, signalled a pause, stating, “We can’t use one day to learn this; maybe we need to dedicate one day for it. We may not be voting tomorrow; the leadership has not decided.”

The development comes against a backdrop of repeated delays in commencing debate on the constitution review, which had been scheduled for December 3, rescheduled for 10, and shifted to December 11.

Last week, the House failed to commence the debate for the third time, despite the Constitution Review Committee, led by Kalu, insisting that the amendment report was ready.

Key issues slated for discussion include state creation, local government autonomy, electoral reforms, state police, devolution of powers, fiscal restructuring, human rights, and traditional institutions.

The repeated postponements were attributed to demands from some lawmakers for more time to consult constituents and study the proposals, while others urged that debate should start immediately.

It is unclear whether members of the Green Chamber would go ahead to vote on the bills without debate.