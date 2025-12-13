How Kaduna achieved zero conflict since 2023 – Uba Sani

Kaduna State Government has stated that it has recorded zero violent conflict since 2023, a milestone the government also agreed reflects progress in development across education, agriculture, skills acquisition, and enterprise growth.

The disclosure was made at the 2025 Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Week, held on Saturday in Kaduna, where Governor Uba Sani, represented by the Honourable Commissioner for Information, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, highlighted the achievements hinged on the peace-building mechanism adopted by the state.

Delivering the governor’s keynote address, Maiyaki said the achievement reflects the effectiveness of the Kaduna Peace Model. This homegrown framework integrates dialogue, community engagement, early warning systems, and intelligence-led security with inclusive governance.

According to him, the administration has deliberately positioned peace as a development strategy, recognising that stability is essential for social progress and economic growth.

“Peace is the foundation of development. By prioritising prevention, dialogue and community ownership, Kaduna has created the enabling environment for sustained growth,” Governor Sani said.

The governor further explained that the deployment of the Conflict Early Warning and Early Response System (CEWERS), supported by development partners, has enabled early detection and resolution of tensions before escalation, strengthening public confidence and investor trust.

Sani noted that improved security has allowed the reopening of schools, health facilities, markets and farmlands across the state.

He cited the return of over 300,000 out-of-school children to classrooms, a 40 per cent reduction in tuition fees in state-owned tertiary institutions, and the expansion of technical, vocational and digital skills programmes for youths as key gains of the Kaduna Peace Model.

Besides, in agriculture, Sani said sustained peace has boosted productivity and rural livelihoods through increased budgetary investment, fertiliser distribution across all local government areas and the development of agro-industrial infrastructure to enhance food security.

He added that job creation and MSME support remain central to sustaining peace, with ongoing enterprise financing and skills initiatives aimed at reducing unemployment and social vulnerability.

Sani also described the media as a strategic partner in the peace and development architecture, urging journalists to embrace conflict-sensitive reporting, counter misinformation, and amplify stories of reconciliation, progress and opportunity.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council, AbdulGafar Alabelewe, said the Council honoured Governor Sani with a Recognition Award for Exemplary Leadership, citing his administration’s commitment to peacebuilding, inclusive governance and press freedom.

The Kaduna State Government reaffirmed its readiness to share its peace-driven development framework with other states, describing the Kaduna Peace Model as a practical blueprint for strengthening stability and accelerating development across Northern Nigeria.