HURIWA cautions FG over alleged plot to execute Kanu

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has cautioned the Federal Government against any alleged plan to execute the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, warning that such a move could provoke widespread unrest in the South-East and deepen Nigeria’s security challenges.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, the group said it was disturbed by media reports suggesting that the executive arm of government might be pressuring the Federal High Court to impose a death sentence on Kanu.

HURIWA described the alleged plot as “a brutal extra-constitutional measure,” insisting that punishing Kanu for expressing his views or agitating peacefully for self-determination would amount to a violation of both the Nigerian Constitution and international human rights conventions.

“Any attempt to execute Mazi Nnamdi Kanu just for exercising his fundamental human right to freedom of expression and the rights embedded in the International Covenant on Human and Peoples’ Rights to canvass for legal self-determination would instigate popular revolts in the South-East and worsen the already tense security situation,” HURIWA said.

The group urged the Federal High Court in Abuja to ensure that the Department of State Services (DSS) does not impede Kanu’s right to defend himself freely and fully. It noted that the ongoing restrictions placed on Kanu by the DSS violate Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees every accused person the right to a fair hearing and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

HURIWA further called on the DSS Director-General to demonstrate adherence to the rule of law by ensuring his officers stop what it termed “illegal practices” that deny the IPOB leader his constitutionally guaranteed rights.

“The defendant, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, must never be denied his right to vigorously defend himself from the allegations brought before the court of law against his person by the Federal Government,” Onwubiko stated.

The rights group also emphasised the concerns of Kanu’s family, which alleged that the DSS has made it nearly impossible for him to prepare his legal defence ahead of his next court appearance.

In a separate statement earlier issued by Kanu’s brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the family accused the DSS of blocking the IPOB leader’s access to his lawyers, witnesses, and essential materials for his case.

“The DSS has refused to allow him to file court documents and denied him access to a computer and printer necessary for his defence. They have also been recording his meetings with lawyers instead of allowing private discussions as required by law,” the family alleged.

The family warned that Kanu’s inability to prepare adequately could prevent him from appearing in court, not out of defiance, but because of restrictions imposed by the DSS. It also appealed to the international community to intervene and urge Nigeria to respect Kanu’s right to a fair hearing.

HURIWA therefore urged the international community not to remain silent while due process is being subverted. It reminded the Federal Government that the use of state power to silence dissenting voices contradicts democratic principles and could erode public trust in the justice system.

“We appeal to the Director-General of the Department of State Services to continue to demonstrate his willingness to adhere strictly to the principles of the rule of law. The judiciary must remain independent and resist any form of interference that seeks to predetermine the outcome of Kanu’s trial,” Onwubiko added.