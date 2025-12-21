HURIWA withdraws Man of the Year award over statistical error

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has announced the withdrawal of its earlier declaration conferring the “Man of the Year” award on the Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti.

The decision was made due to the discovery of errors in the statistical tabulation process that informed the initial choice.

In a statement released on Sunday behalf of the organisation, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, explained that an internal review was conducted following due diligence procedures.

This review uncovered discrepancies in the data analysis and scoring conducted by an external consultant engaged to collate and tabulate inputs used in determining the award recipient.

The rights advocacy group emphasised that the integrity, credibility, and transparency of its processes are if utmost importance.

It stated that allowing an award decision tainted by technical or statistical errors to stand would be inconsistent with its core values.

HURIWA clarified that the withdrawal of the announcement should not be viewed as a judgement on the performance, character or public service record of Governor Otti.

Rather, it is a corrective institutional measure aimed at safeguarding the credibility of the organisation and the sanctity of its annual honours.

HURIWA further disclosed that the affected statistical exercise has been nullified and a new, more rigorous evaluation process will be conducted to ensure accuracy, fairness and compliance with established benchmarks.

The organisation assured the public that the review will be conducted, and the eventual winner of the Man of the Year award will be announced on January 1, 2026, following a transparent and verifiable reassessment process.

HURIWA reaffirmed its commitment to accountability, ethical standards and institutional self-correction.

It noted that its willingness to publicly withdraw the announcement demonstrates its dedication to upholding the principles it advocates for in Nigerian society.