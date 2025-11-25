I am a peacemaker, not spokesman for armed groups, says Gumi

As calls for his arrest intensified amid a fresh wave of kidnappings across northern Nigeria that has forced school closures and renewed security crackdowns by the Federal Government, an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has denied supporting bandits, saying he is only involved in peace efforts.

Gumi stated this during an interview on the current affairs programme Frontline on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese-Ijebu, Ogun State, which The Guardian monitored.

He defended recent calls to have him arrested after the likes of Nnamdi Kanu were sentenced to life imprisonment, while the government abruptly silenced Sunday Igboho.

Gumi’s comments came just days after a series of violent abductions in Kebbi, Niger, Kwara and Borno states, targeting schools and churches, which prompted President Bola Tinubu to order the withdrawal of police personnel attached to VIPs and redeploy them to vulnerable areas, while several Federal Government Colleges and public schools across parts of Katsina, Niger, Kebbi and some local government areas of Kwara were shut down due to security threats.

Gumi rejected allegations that his engagement with armed groups amounted to an endorsement, saying his role was strictly humanitarian and conflict-resolution-based.

“I am absolutely a peacemaker. I don’t want bloodshed. Nigerians forget that our military men are dying too. We recently lost a Brigadier General because of a stalemate with Boko Haram. These terrorists are supported by international interest groups who supply them with logistics, weapons and intelligence. So, we are not fighting a ragtag group; we are fighting an international network,” he said.

He argued that many armed herders lacked channels to express grievances, forcing them into violent confrontations. He said, “It is like a doctor explaining an illness. People accuse the doctor of supporting the sickness. Understanding their side is the only way to propose a cure.”

He said dialogue remained the only sustainable approach to resolving the crisis, warning that military force alone would not end the conflict. “Peace is still sweeter than war. Many of these fighters believe they are ready to die. We must show them the value of peace, education, hospitals and a better life. Their brutality is a sign of weakness, not strength,” he said.

On the allegation of global links to insecurity in Nigeria, the cleric maintained that terrorist activities were not isolated from foreign interests. “Boko Haram, yes. There are professional, international interests involved, foreign bodies that supply them with weapons and intelligence. The bandits, on the other hand, have more rudimentary weapons,” he said.

On the United States’ genocidal claim by President Donald Trump, Gumi dismissed the claim that Nigeria was experiencing a religious war, describing the narrative as misleading. “There is no Christian-Muslim war in Nigeria. Anyone pushing that narrative is not telling the truth,” he said, describing the claim as uninformed.

“Trump is not to be taken seriously. He accused Nigeria before any investigation. America is after oil, both ours and Venezuela’s. Nigerians should not be excited about foreign interference.”

Responding to his controversial visits to bandit camps, Gumi insisted that he acted with the knowledge and invitation of government authorities. “People do not know the full story. I was invited by the Zamfara State Government to help negotiate peace. We went with the police, officials and the press. We sat with them only to hear their grievances. Many who shout online do not know the context,” he said.

He defended recent military withdrawals during some attacks, citing tactical considerations.

To Gumi, “A platoon of nine soldiers cannot fight 300 bandits. The military sometimes must tactically withdraw to avoid unnecessary deaths. The bigger issue is lack of air support and drones,” he said.

On the way forward, Gumi called for a structured amnesty programme similar to that of the Niger Delta, saying, “Amnesty helps you identify the fighters and give them reasons to drop arms. You cannot fight a ghost enemy forever. Many herders fear arrest if they surrender. We need real dialogue to address their grievances,” he said.

While proposing phased ranching supported by government infrastructure, Gumi added, saying, “We do not even have the resources to educate the young people already sitting peacefully with us. How then do we expect to raise all the cattle in Nigeria? We must start with grazing routes and model ranches. If we create model ranches, herders will adopt them naturally,” he said.

Gumi, however, warned against foreign military involvement, arguing that Nigeria must resolve its security problems internally.

He maintained that his interventions were not financially motivated, saying, “If I wanted money, I would join politics. I was a military captain. I am a medical doctor. I am not jobless, and I do not need money from this.”