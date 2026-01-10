I am still in PDP but keenly monitoring developments — Senator Dickson

Former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Henry Seriake Dickson, has dismissed as false reports circulating in sections of the media alleging that he has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement on Friday by his media aide, Ajiri Daniels, Dickson categorically stated that he remains a committed member of the PDP and has not decamped to any other political party.

The Senator explained that he is presently in mourning following the death of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Dr. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo. He noted that, as a mark of respect, he has since stepped back from political activities during this period of mourning and has been busy receiving condolence visits from friends, political leaders, allies and well wishers all over the country.

These visitors cut across political leaders from different political parties and persons from all spheres of life.

While noting that he is keenly following developments in the political space, Dickson assured that after the burial, he will consult widely with friends and political allies across the country before taking any decision, which will be formally announced. But in the meantime, he still remains a key leader in the PDP, hoping that the party will get its act right in view of its legacy contribution to Nigerian politics.

He urged members of the public, party faithful, and supporters to discountenance the report, describing it as fake news and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public, advising them to rely only on information from his verified communication channels.