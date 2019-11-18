I owe nobody apology declaring Rivers Christian state, Wike insists

The governor, who spoke during the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Holy Ghost Rally themed “Divine Help” at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium yesterday in Port Harcourt, insisted: “Anytime I have the opportunity, I repeat the declaration with authority and I owe nobody an apology. I am standing on a solid authority. Rivers is a Christian state.”

Wike described himself as a living testimony of God’s blessing, adding that he remains the state governor because of His intervention.His words: “Nigerians are aware of what happened on March 9, 2019. If anyone says he does not believe in God, that event of March 9 should make you believe God.

“But for God, the enemies would have taken over the state. I thank the church for standing firm. They prayed for God’s will to be done and God’s will was done. But for your prayers, I won’t be here as Rivers State Governor. “He commended the Redeemed Christian Church of God for their sanitation programme, tagged “Pick A Thrash.”

“If we have all churches embark on sanitation, our state will be cleaner. We will support this programme financially and we shall donate three vehicles to the church for the programme”; he promised. Responding, the religious institution’s General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, submitted that everyone needs help. He noted that the best source to get help was God.

The cleric asserted: “No matter how influential and powerful, everyone needs help. Everyone needs help and the best help you can get is from the Almighty God.”He said divine help was always on time and manifests at the time it is most needed.The parish priest, Pastor Belemina Obunge, announced that the second phase of the environmental sanitation exercise had begun.