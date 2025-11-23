Ibadan Zone Shareholders’ Association gets new chairman, excos

The Ibadan Zone Shareholders’ Association has elected Mr Gilbert Ayoola as its eighth Chairman, marking a new phase in the organisation’s leadership.

Ayoola, who previously served as General Secretary, was chosen during the association’s 31st–33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Ibadan on Thursday.

The new chairman, along with other elected executives, is expected to steer the affairs of the zone, which comprises Ekiti, Kwara, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo States.

The newly elected executives include Chairman [Mr Gilbert Ayoola], First Vice-Chairman [Dr Olabisi Odebunmi], Second Vice-Chairman [Ven. Nelson Fadoju], General Secretary [Mr Benjamin Ogunwale], Treasurer [Alhaji Oyebamiji Soladoye], and Financial Secretary [Mr Oluwole Makinde].

The AGM also featured the investiture of new Patrons and a Matron of the association: Mr Sola Oluwanuga, Mr Oladipo Oladipo, Mrs Morenike Omilabu and Mr Eric Akinduro.

In his acceptance speech, Ayoola thanked members for the confidence placed in him and pledged to strengthen transparency, corporate governance advocacy, and the protection of minority shareholders’ rights.

“I stand before you with profound gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility as I accept the honour of serving as the 8th Chairman of the Ibadan Zone Shareholders’ Association,” he said.

Ayoola lauded the outgoing chairman, Mr Eric Akinduro, and members of the past executive for laying a solid foundation for the incoming administration. He reaffirmed the association’s commitment to deepening shareholders’ involvement in governance processes, including through audit committee roles in companies where members hold shares.

“As we enter a new chapter, my vision is clear: to strengthen our voice, deepen engagement and elevate the relevance of the Ibadan Zone in national shareholder discourse,” he added.

He announced that the new leadership would intensify corporate monitoring activities, broaden training and investment forums, and promote greater inclusion of both young and veteran investors.

In his remarks, outgoing chairman Akinduro reflected on the challenges faced during his tenure, noting that the association had successfully overcome severe financial constraints.

“We came in when the association was having very serious financial issues, but we thank God today all our legacy debts have been cleared and the financial strength of the association is now in good position,” he said.

Akinduro expressed confidence in the competence of the new executive team, describing them as “tested and trusted” through years of service. He noted that the association’s succession plan ensured continuity and stable leadership.

“There can never be a vacuum in this association,” he said, while also praying for continued cordiality within the group.

Akinduro used the occasion to commiserate with families of members who passed away during the period under review and appreciated elders whose guidance had strengthened the association.