ICDA sets reform agenda, pushes global peace

The International College for Diplomatic Affairs (ICDA) has outlined a renewed drive to strengthen its global relevance and influence in international relations, policy advocacy and diplomatic education.

The direction was set at the organisation’s Annual General Assembly held in Lagos, themed, “Restructuring for Global Impact.”

At the session, the organisation reaffirmed its mandate to act as a global influencer in the decision-making processes of nation-states, while advocating peace, de-escalation of conflicts in affected regions and the tackling of terrorism, among other international concerns.

Discussions at the Assembly also centred on collaborative approaches to emerging global security and governance challenges, as members reviewed strategies aimed at enhancing the institution’s footprint in global diplomatic discourse.

At the AGM, a new Secretary-General, Ambassador Dr. Tasie Akobuike Daniel was elected. Before his election, Daniel had served as Director-General of the academic arm of the ICDA, where he was involved in advancing professional training and capacity-building initiatives within the organisation. He also previously served as Head of Mission in Nigeria.

Following the election, Daniel is expected to oversee strategic reforms and guide the implementation of decisions reached at the Assembly. He will serve a ten-year term as Secretary-General of the International College for Diplomatic Affairs before the next scheduled election.