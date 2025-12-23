ICPC attains fourth position in FG website performance rankings

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has ranked fourth out of more than 200 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the latest Federal Government Website Performance Scorecard for 2024/2025.

The ranking was unveiled during a public presentation of the scorecard, organised by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) in collaboration with the Inter-Ministerial Task Team (IMTT). The assessment comprehensively evaluated the functionality, compliance, and efficiency of MDAs’ websites across Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, represented by the Commission’s Spokesperson, Mr. John Okor Odey, attributed the strong performance to the organisation’s sustained commitment to information technology. He noted that the ICPC had previously secured the top position twice in earlier editions of the scorecard.

Dr. Aliyu stated that the Commission had benefited from consistently technology-savvy leadership, a key factor in driving its ongoing digital transformation. He reaffirmed the ICPC’s resolve to treat information technology as a critical tool for enhancing transparency, accountability, and effective public service delivery.

The chairman also commended the BPSR and other technology-focused organisations in Nigeria for their pivotal roles in driving the transition from paper-based systems to digital governance and in enhancing the safety of the national cyberspace. He pledged the ICPC’s continued collaboration with relevant stakeholders in building a more accountable and digitally advanced Nigeria.

In his opening remarks, the Director-General of the BPSR, Dr. Dasuki Arabi, explained that the primary objective of the scorecard is to strengthen MDA capacity for transparency, accountability, and good governance by ensuring unrestricted public access to information.

Dr. Arabi described the initiative as a demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to openness, transparency, and improved citizen engagement. He emphasised that in today’s digital environment, functional websites and effective use of technology are critical for information dissemination, public service delivery, and citizen access to data.

He further detailed that the BPSR developed a standardised scorecard template to ensure MDA websites meet global standards. This scorecard also serves as a key performance indicator under the National e-Government Master Plan for assessing Nigeria’s overall e-government status.

According to Dr. Arabi, fully standardised MDA websites are expected to improve information access, reduce unnecessary human interface, eliminate corruption in public financial transactions, and curb online scams.

Spokesperson for the Commission, J. Okor Odey, in the statement said, The 2024/2025 results, he concluded, show significant improvements in the functionality and compliance levels of MDAs, reflecting steady progress in Nigeria’s public sector digital reforms.