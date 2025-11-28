ICPC links ex-UNICAL dean’s sexual harassment conviction to victim’s testimony

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has stated that the conviction of Professor Cyril Ndifon, former Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar, for sexual offences was largely secured due to the courage of the victim.

Ndifon was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment after Justice James Omotosho found him guilty on two of four charges brought by the commission. The charges included inducing a female student, identified as Miss TKJ, to send nude photographs and corruptly using his office to obtain sexual benefits.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, ICPC spokesperson John Odey said the judgment demonstrated that survivors who come forward could obtain justice. “Beyond the conviction, the most important outcome of this case is the message of hope and empowerment it sends to every person who has suffered in silence from sexual harassment and abuse of power,” he said.

Odey added, “We must commend the profound courage of Miss TKJ. In the words of the presiding judge, she is a ‘shining example for all those who are being sexually harassed to come out to report their oppressors.’ Her bravery has forged a path for others to seek justice.”

He said the conviction signalled the “end of the era of impunity” in universities and other institutions where officials exploit their positions to harass or intimidate students. “The conviction of Professor Cyril Ndifon is a landmark victory for justice. It is a clear warning to predators in our schools, offices and institutions that a position of authority is not a shield from the law. The era of impunity is ending. I want to assure you that this Commission will not rest,” Odey stated.

The spokesperson encouraged other survivors of sexual harassment, extortion, or abuse of office to come forward, assuring them that the commission has systems and legal backing to protect identities and prosecute offenders.

Odey explained that the case relied on forensic digital evidence obtained from the defendant with his consent, supported by WhatsApp messages corroborating the victim’s account. He also acknowledged the support of the Nigerian Bar Association, the International Federation of Women Lawyers, and civil society organisations during the investigation and prosecution.