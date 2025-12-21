Idahosa was a genuine party stalwart, Okpebholo mourns

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has condoled with the Idahosa Family of Ehor in Uhwumwode local government area over the demise of its patriarch, Hon Charles Idahosa aka Charly Tempo.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Patrick Ebojele, Okpebholo expressed shock at the sudden passing of Hon Idahosa.

He described Idahosa as a strong party leader and an eminent Edo indigene who has given much to the growth and development of the state.

The governor eulogised the late Idahosa, who served as a commissioner under the Lucky Igbinedion administration, describing him as a genuine party stalwart who believed in the establishment of institutions and gave his all towards entrenching these beliefs .

Okpebholo prayed for the repose of his soul and for God to comfort his wife, children, family and the people of Ehor for the loss.

Idahosa died at the age of 72.

Though no official statement from his family yet, a source close to the family confirmed his death.

The source, who does not want his name in print, said: “Daddy was full of life this morning. As usual, he came downstairs to receive people. I don’t know what happened. It is shocking.”

Idahosa was a very vocal politician and was the Political Adviser to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for eight years.

Meanwhile, the immediate past governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of Idahosa.

In a statement, Obaseki said, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Hon. Charles Idahosa, fondly referred to as Charlie Tempo.

“The late Idahosa was an illustrious son of Edo State and a respected leader from the Edo South Senatorial District, who served our State and nation in various capacities.

“Charlie Tempo was someone with whom I shared a personal bond. We attended the same secondary school, worshipped in the same Anglican church, and our families share longstanding ties, which makes this loss even more painful for me.”

Obaseki added, “I commiserate with the entire Idahosa family, the Oshodin family, the people of Edo South, friends and associates of the great Charlie Tempo and pray that God grants all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”