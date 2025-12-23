Igboho raises alarm over killing of three farmers in Oyo community

The Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, yesterday, raised the alarm over the alleged killing of three farmers during a fresh attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Igboho, his hometown, located in Orelope Local Council in Oke Ogun axis of Oyo State.

Igboho said the victims, Aderoju Mukaila, Olawuwo Saka, and Ojeniyi Ojebayo, were allegedly attacked with axes, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons by the herders after condemning the destruction of their farms by cattle during grazing activities.

The victims were rushed to the hospital after the attack, but they later died after medical personnel battled to save their lives.

In a statement forwarded to journalists, Igboho called on President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government to take the necessary steps to curb the insecurity in rural communities in Oyo State and other parts of the South-West, thereby avert avoidable skirmishes and chaos.

“On Sunday, three innocent people were killed in my town, Igboho. This is exactly what I have been warning the government about for years. Nothing has changed, and our people continue to suffer attacks while those responsible move freely.

“Government and relevant stakeholders in the security sector should do more to adequately protect lives and property in Oke-Ogun axis because insecurity has become a daily reality for residents of Igboho and surrounding communities.

“I have been expressing concern before this fresh attack over the inimical activities of rogue Fulani herders, bandits and hoodlums, who have infiltrated rural settlements and forests in the South-West, part of Kwara and Kogi states,” the statement stated.