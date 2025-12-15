Igiagbe proposes NYSC-based recruitment to strengthen security

Senator Ikpea Joseph Igiagbe of Edo Central has proposed a transformative initiative that directly links the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)to recruitment into the nation’s military and paramilitary forces.

Speaking on Thursday, Igiagbe outlined a bill he intended to present in the coming days, which would give NYSC graduates priority access to positions in the armed forces and other security agencies upon completing their service.

“This initiative is designed not only to reduce recruitment costs for the government but also to create a ready pool of disciplined, trained young Nigerians committed to serving their country,” he explained.

The senator emphasised that recruiting locally through NYSC would strengthen community-focused security.

“A local officer is far less likely to allow harm to come to his or her own people,” he said, highlighting the dual benefits of enhanced accountability and community trust.

Igiagbe reiterated his support for state policing, regionalised security operations.