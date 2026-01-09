IGP commits to capacity building, welfare-driven police force

• As Bayelsa CP, JTF commanders seek inter-agency synergy against crime

• Otu receives Naval Chief, recommits to strategic security partnerships

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has expressed commitment to capacity building and welfare-driven interventions in the Nigeria Police Force.



Egbetokun said police officers who are mentally sound and emotionally balanced are better positioned to serve the public with professionalism, empathy, and restraint.



The IGP, who was represented by the Bayelsa State Police Commissioner, Iyama Daniel, made this known at the Specialised Training Programme organised by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) for officers and men of the state command.



The training, with the theme “Integrated Mental Health, Trauma-Informed Care and Emergency Response,” is aimed at strengthening the psychological resilience, emotional intelligence, and emergency response capacity of police officers in the discharge of their constitutional duties.



IGP, in his speech, assured his continuous commitment to capacity building and welfare-driven interventions in the Nigeria Police Force. He noted that the training is timely and strategic in view of the complex security challenges faced by officers, which often expose them to traumatic experiences.



CP lyamah, in his speech, emphasised that they must understand that mental health is not a weakness but a strength. He noted that it’s the foundation upon which people build their lives, relationships, and dreams.



He urged participants to take full advantage of the programme, apply the knowledge gained to their daily operations, and serve as peer resource persons within the command.

Also, as part of an effort to strengthen the fight against criminalities in the South-South, the Commissioner of Police played host to Commander of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), Rear Admiral OBF Oladipo, and his component commanders from the Nigeria Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCOS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), and Nigeria Drug Law Enfo4rcement Agency (NDLEA), seeking inter-agency synergy.

The visit, according to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Musa Mohammed, was aimed at strengthening inter-agency collaboration and operational synergy between the Bayelsa State Police Command and the Joint Task Force South-South Operation Delta Safe towards effective policing and enhanced security across Bayelsa State and the region.

MEANWHILE, Cross River State governor, Bassey Edet Otu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening security and deepening strategic partnerships, as he received the 25th Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, on a courtesy visit in Calabar yesterday.



Welcoming the naval chief and his entourage, Otu described the visit as a “homecoming,” noting that Vice Admiral Abbas had previously served in the state and was returning at the peak of his distinguished naval career.

The governor emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration between Cross River State and the Nigerian Navy, stressing that the state’s strategic coastal location makes security cooperation vital to protecting lives, investments, and national assets.



He assured the naval chief of the state government’s readiness to complement federal security efforts through coordinated action, improved maritime infrastructure, and the deployment of state resources where necessary.