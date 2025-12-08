IGP tasks police PROs on strategic communication, combating misinformation

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has tasked Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs) on strategic communication and combating misinformation.

Egbetokun gave the task on Monday, when he declared open the 2025 Annual Conference of PROs of the Nigeria Police Force, held at the Police Resource Centre, Abuja.

In his keynote address, according to a statement by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the IGP described the annual conference as “a strategic national engagement and a critical platform for strengthening police-public communication, shaping national narratives constructively, and deepening trust between the Police and citizens.”

Hundeyin said Egbetokun emphasised that modern-day policing is increasingly defined by public trust, transparency, and the quality of communication between law enforcement agencies and the public, noting that the Public Relations Officers remain central to institutional credibility.

“The IGP highlighted the growing challenge of misinformation, disinformation, and perception-driven conflicts, stressing that information management has become a frontline operational priority,” Hundeyin said.

“He charged PPROs to “dominate the information space with truth, clarity, and professionalism,” urging them to be proactive, timely, and strategic in their engagements, rather than reactive.”

While encouraging the use of social media as a tool for transparency and engagement, the IGP warned against narrative vacuums that could be exploited by misinformation actors.

Egbetokun directed PPROs across commands and formations to respond swiftly to misleading content at the point of emergence, reiterating that falsehood must not be allowed to thrive in the social space.

Declaring the conference open, the Inspector-General expressed confidence that the sessions would deepen effectiveness, sharpen strategic communication, and enhance the national image of the Nigeria Police Force.

Egbetokun called for renewed commitment to professionalism, excellence, and integrity, noting that effective public communication and engagement are key to the future of policing.

Notable dignitaries present at the occasion include President and Chairman of Council, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Dr. Ike Neliaku, fnipr, represented by former Commissioner for Information, Adamawa State, Council Member Dr. Ahmed Sajoh, fnipr; the Director-General of the National Institute of Police Studies, Prof. Olu Ogunsakin; the National Chairman, Police Community Relations Committee, Alhaji Mogaji Ibraheem Olaniyan, represented by Ambassador Wada Sadiq; Deputy National Vice Chairman (North), resource person, and veteran FPRO, AIG Tunji Alapini (Rtd), NPM, mni; the Provost, Police Public Relations School, Abuja, CP (Dr.) Emmanuel Ojukwu (Rtd); as well as representatives of UNDP, International Alert, GS-Foundation, the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Moniepoint, and CLEEN Foundation, amongst others.