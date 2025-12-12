Ikeja Electric engages FCCPC over sealed office

Ikeja Electric said it is fully cooperating with regulators to resolve concerns raised by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), which on Thursday sealed its headquarters over alleged consumer-rights violations.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Kingsley Okotie, Head of Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, said the company is engaging all stakeholders to implement the directives issued by regulators.

Okotie said, “We, as a responsible and law-abiding company, are fully engaging and cooperating with the FCCPC to resolve the issue in the best interest of all stakeholders.

“Just like the FCCPC and other regulatory authorities in our sector, Ikeja Electric remains committed to upholding and protecting the rights of our customers.

“We are engaging with the FCCPC alongside the affected customer and other concerned stakeholders to implement all directives issued.

“We kindly seek the Commission’s understanding to unseal the premises and restore normal operations.”

NAN reports that FCCPC officials sealed the Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) headquarters in the Alausa area of Lagos over alleged failure to comply with a Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) directive.

According to the Commission, NERC had ordered Ikeja Electric to unbundle a Maximum Demand (MD) account into 20 separate non-MD accounts representing nineteen residential units and a service point owned by a complainant, and to meter and connect each unit appropriately.

Mrs Idayat Olorungbe, who represented the Director of Surveillance and Investigation, Mrs Bola Adeyinka, said the action followed several unsuccessful attempts to secure compliance.

She said the prolonged refusal left the complainant without power supply for over 2.5 years, rendering the nineteen residential units unusable despite the customer fulfilling all financial obligations.

Olorungbe said FCCPC engaged the company for months, issuing a detailed compliance directive in April 2025. When no steps were taken, a Compliance Notice was issued on Oct. 2, 2025, with a seven-day ultimatum, also ignored.

She stressed that the enforcement was backed by Sections 17, 18, 124, 150, and 155 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, which empower the Commission to intervene and seal premises where violations persist.

“This is a proportionate enforcement measure taken only after repeated engagement and several opportunities for voluntary compliance.

“The seal will remain until Ikeja Electric fully complies with the directives issued by both NERC and the FCCPC and provides written evidence of compliance,” she said.

FCCPC reiterated that consumers are entitled to fair treatment, access to essential services, and protection from unfair, coercive, or negligent practices by service providers.

“The Commission will continue to enforce the law to protect these rights and ensure that service providers meet their obligations,” Olorungbe added.