Imo community sends SOS to govt over deplorable road, infrastructure

The people of Amaimo, Umukabia, in the Ehime Mbano local government area of Imo State have protested over what they described as extremely bad roads in their community, urging the federal, state, and local governments to intervene quickly and reconstruct their roads.

Led by Nnorom Christian, they lamented that the community can hardly access neighbouring communities; even evacuating their produce and operating from their ancestral homes has become a debilitating nightmare.

Speaking with The Guardian on Wednesday, Christian said, “Please help us, please! Amaimo Umukabia people are crying. Our roads are bad. There is no road to bring out our farm produce. Our teachers cannot come to school to teach our children.

“Amaimo Umukabia is a large and vibrant community in Ehime Mbano LGA, Imo State, Nigeria, located near Agbaje, with bordering communities including Umuna, Ikpem, and Nzerem. The community has a substantial population, mostly comprised of farmers and traders. Amaimo Umukabia is a major producer of palm oil, cassava, and other cash crops, including coconut, fruits (orange, mango, etc.), and timber.

“To our beloved government and leaders, we, the citizens and indigenes of Amaimo Umukabia, are appealing, bringing to your attention the deplorable state of our major roads, which connect us from Mbano Isiala HQ – Ikpem – Imo River and Okigwe town. This road has become a death trap, overgrown with bushes, and is impassable due to years of neglect.

“The road is a hazard to life, causing frequent accidents and mechanical issues. Transportation costs have skyrocketed, affecting local commerce and our ability to transport agricultural products to markets. Residents face financial burdens due to frequent repairs and maintenance of vehicles. There is limited access to healthcare. The poor road condition hinders access to medical facilities, putting lives at risk. Students and teachers struggle to commute, affecting the quality of education. Farmers face difficulties transporting produce, leading to spoilage and economic losses.

“We are citizens of this land, deserving of good lives and basic infrastructure. We beg you, our leaders, to intervene and save us from this suffering. We need your help to rehabilitate our road and make it safe for travel, provide access to clean water and electricity, support local agriculture and commerce, improve healthcare and educational facilities.

“We urge the following organisations and individuals to help us: the Federal Government of Nigeria, the State Government of Imo State, the NDDC (Niger Delta Development Commission), senators representing Imo State, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), churches, and other faith-based organisations.

“We urge you to take immediate action to address our plight. We are willing to partner and contribute to the development of our community. Together, we can make a difference.

“We are not just asking for aid. We are demanding our right to a better life.”