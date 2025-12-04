Imo hosts West African economic summit

Imo State is set to host one of West Africa’s most significant economic gathering of the season, as the Imo Invest Summit 2025 convenes global leaders, top executives, and international development institutions on December 4 and 5 in Owerri.

The summit, to be held at Concorde Boulevard, will be declared open by the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

High-profile attendees include former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon; President of Liberia, Joseph Boakai; former British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson; and former President of Mauritius, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim. They will join investors, policy experts, and development partners from across the world.

With the theme “Unlocking Imo’s Economic Potential: Partnership, Investment, and Innovation,” the two-day event is positioned as a showcase of Imo State’s economic reforms and its effort to attract global capital into key sectors.

The summit will highlight the state’s strategy for industrial growth, infrastructure expansion, clean energy, agriculture, technology, and public-private partnerships.

Governor Uzodimma said the summit reflects growing international confidence in the state’s economic direction, noting that Imo will present “bankable projects, concrete reforms, and real opportunities” to investors.

A major feature of the summit is the presentation of opportunities in the Orashi Special Energy Zone, which anchors the state’s gas-to-industry initiative and renewable energy agenda.

Other priority areas include solid minerals, agro-processing, technology, digital infrastructure, tourism, the creative economy, and financing for large-scale infrastructure.

The programme begins with a keynote address by Ban Ki-moon on positioning African subnational economies to attract global investment. The day will also include a fireside chat with Afreximbank President, Prof. Benedict Oramah, and panel discussions on infrastructure, energy access, and logistics development.

Day two will focus on youth, technology, agro-industrialization, digital transformation, tourism, and emerging investment opportunities. Business matchmaking sessions, a solid minerals roundtable, an SME pitch event, and closed-door meetings with government officials and development finance institutions are also scheduled.