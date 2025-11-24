Imo state to become Nigeria’s innovation, startup capital, says commissioner

IMO State Commissioner for Digital Economy and E-Government, Dr Chimezie Amadi, has said the objective of his ministry, which was established by Governor Hope Uzodimma, is to make Imo the innovation and startup capital of Nigeria.

He disclosed this in Lagos following the emergence of Imo as one of the winners of the National Computer Society (NCS) Tech Champions of the Year award, alongside Jigawa, Plateau, and Ogun states, at the 2025 National Information Technology Merit Awards on Thursday.

Uzodimma’s administration was recognised for its outstanding contributions to digital transformation and technology advancement in the state. While the governor was named Tech Champion of the Year, the Commissioner was conferred the Fellowship of NCS.

Amadi, who received the award on behalf of the governor, described the recognition as a validation of the state government’s commitment to building a knowledge-driven economy.

He said: “We feel great. We feel super excited that this whole push towards digital transformation in our state is receiving professional recognition. We are happy as the champions of these movements and of these efforts. Receiving this award is also a validation of our modest contribution in growing the digital economy in Nigeria.”

He added that the award was a testament to Uzodimma’s policies towards digital inclusiveness, digital upskilling, support to startups and building a smart economy in the state.

“We take this award as an endorsement of our efforts and also a demand for us to do more. A lot of things are happening in Imo today. Digital governance is fully established. We have seen huge growth in terms of digital infrastructure deployment,” Amadi added.