Imo youth group cautions against false claims over Tiger Base Unit’s operations

Imo NYCN Chapter, led by Rt. Hon. Stephen Daberechi Akuchie (4th left) in a group photograph with Command of Tiger Base Unit of the state police command, ACP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa (m) and others during their visit to the unit, weekend.

The National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Imo State Chapter, has advised citizens of the state, especially the youth,s to desist from propagating falsehoods and malicious claims against the police and other security agencies in the state.

The youth group said such action would not jeopardise efforts made towards securing the state and combating all forms of violent crimes and criminality, but also put the state at risk of deepened insecurity.

The group’s leader, Hon. Stephen Daberechi Akuchie, gave the advice when he led his members on a tour at the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Imo State Police Command, otherwise known as Tiger Base, to verify allegations of misconduct, unlawful detention and torture of suspects, among other illegalities by the officers of the unit.

Akuchie disclosed that the visit marked a crucial step towards rebuilding trust between the youths and security agencies in the State.

He called for collaboration with the youths in the fight against insecurity in the state, adding, “By working together, we can create a safer and more secure environment for everyone.”

The youth leader said, “During our visit to the unit (Tiger Base), we confirmed that there was no evidence of organ harvesting or any shrine for atrocious activities within the facility. Instead, we found carved woods and fetish items seized from suspects who prepare charms for criminals and kidnappers.”

“However, we expressed our concerns about some officers’ misconduct to the Commander, ACP Ola, and he assured us that although his team is trained but he will continue to monitor and ensure they always comply with professional ethics and standards.

“He also assured the unit’s commitment to fighting violent crimes in the state, while describing most of attacks against his unit as false and politically motivated.”

Akuchie further said, “At the visit, we also emphasised the importance of youth engagement and participation in community policing, encouraging young people to take an active role in promoting peace and security in their communities.

“We also recommended that the Anti-Kidnapping Unit establish a quarterly communication channel with the public and collaborate with youths to fight crimes.

“We commended the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, for his efforts in crime fighting and reform processes within the command. We pledged our continued support to the police and other security agencies in the fight against insecurity in the state.

“We also urged the youths to avoid propaganda and stay away from crime, while we continue to call for more opportunities for Imo State youths in areas of employment and appointment to keep them from spreading malicious and harmful information to the detriment of the overall safety of citizens and the state at large.”