Impeachment: Group urges Rivers CJ to maintain judicial independence

The Africa Centre for Democracy and Leadership (ACDL) has cautioned the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi, to uphold judicial independence amid the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Odu.

The group’s warning comes as the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, intensifies efforts to impeach the governor and his deputy. The impeachment push was recently reinforced by a reversal from four lawmakers who had earlier called for dialogue but later returned to the process, citing alleged media attacks from the governor’s camp.

The Assembly has since formally escalated the process by resolving to forward a request to the Chief Judge for the constitution of an investigative panel, confirming that impeachment notices have been served in accordance with constitutional provisions.

In a statement issued by its Executive Director, Barrister Nedu Ekwueme, the Africa Centre for Democracy and Leadership warned that the judiciary must guard against being drawn into partisan politics arising from the prolonged rift between the executive and factions within the legislature.

Ekwueme said the Chief Judge must exercise caution in appointing a seven-member investigative panel, stressing that the process should be free from external influence or political pressure.

“The judiciary must remain the last bastion of hope for justice and fairness in our democracy,” he said.

He added, “We caution Justice Chibuzor-Amadi against allowing himself to be manipulated by lawmakers whose actions appear driven by vendetta rather than constitutional duty.”

According to the group, the impeachment process bears the hallmarks of political persecution rather than a genuine constitutional exercise.

“This impeachment process has all the hallmarks of a political witch-hunt. The Chief Judge must not play into the hands of these lawmakers, as doing so would erode public trust in the judiciary and set a precedent for future abuses of power,” Ekwueme said.

The ACDL recalled past impeachment crises in the country, noting that courts had intervened in several instances to nullify flawed processes.

“We have seen in the past how hasty judicial panels have fueled crises rather than resolved them, as in the cases of Governors Rashidi Ladoja of Oyo State, Peter Obi of Anambra State, and Joshua Dariye of Plateau State, where impeachments were nullified due to violations of due process,” Ekwueme said.

He stressed that Rivers State should not be plunged into avoidable instability, urging the Chief Judge to prioritise due process over political expediency.

“Rivers State cannot afford another round of needless turmoil; the Chief Judge should prioritise due process over expediency,” he added.

The group further emphasised the need for strict compliance with constitutional provisions, including the requirement for a thorough investigation and timely reporting by any panel constituted.

“The people of Rivers deserve leaders who focus on development, not distractions. By cautioning the CJ, we aim to prevent a scenario where the judiciary becomes a pawn in this high-stakes game, ultimately harming the state’s progress,” Ekwueme said.

The Africa Centre for Democracy and Leadership also called on the Nigerian Bar Association, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to closely monitor the impeachment process and ensure the protection of judicial independence.