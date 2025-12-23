IMPI seeks improved funding for DICON, others to boost local arms production

Hails improved transparency in defence procurement

Independent Media and Policy Initiative (IMPI) has urged the Federal Government to prioritise local arms production, with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) leading the charge.

In a policy statement, signed by its Chairman, Dr Omoniyi Akinsiju, the think tank urged the President Bola Tinubu administration to ensure funding for DICON, as well as partnerships with countries like Turkey and Israel to bridge gaps in expertise.

“The Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), established in 1964, should be the backbone of self-reliance. Instead, it is held back by underfunding and bureaucracy.

“It’s an OBJ-006 rifle, meant to symbolise self-sufficiency, still relies on imported parts. Contrast this with South Africa’s Paramount Group, which produces armoured vehicles for global markets, or Turkey’s booming drone industry.

“Nigeria has the capacity; what is missing is the political will. Local firms like Proforce already manufacture mine-resistant vehicles, yet the military still imports overpriced, refurbished equipment from questionable middlemen. The $500 million contract for outdated Puma helicopters in 2014, a deal stained by corruption, shows how broken the system could be.”

The think tank added that the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) also has what it takes to play a crucial role in advancing Nigeria’s drone technology with a team of skilled engineers and researchers who are already actively involved in designing and developing indigenous drones for various applications, including military, civilian, and scientific purposes.

Meanwhile IMPI has also said that defence procurement has become more transparent under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

This is even as it advocated the establishment of an independent oversight body to ensure that funds were properly used to procure functional military equipment.

In a statement yesterday signed by its Chairman, Dr Omoniyi Akinsiju, the think-tank said it came to that conclusion after making use of a platform set up by a civil society group for Nigerians to keep track of all expenditure in the public sector.

According to IMPI, the platform provides access to budgetary allocations, releases and spending patterns across ministries, departments and agencies, including those related to national defence.

According to the group, the increased availability of information and improved reporting mechanisms have helped to reduce opacity in defence-related transactions, which had previously been shielded from public scrutiny on the grounds of security.

The policy group, however, noted that while the current level of transparency represented a significant improvement, stronger institutional safeguards were still required.

While stressing that every foreign purchase must include after-sales agreements, it argued that an independent oversight body, operating within clearly defined legal limits, would help strengthen accountability, prevent waste, and ensure that public funds allocated to defence translate into modern, serviceable equipment for the armed forces.