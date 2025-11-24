In pictures: Tinubu holds high-level security meeting amid rise in kidnappings, banditry

President Bola Tinubu is currently presiding over a high-level security meeting with Nigeria’s top military and intelligence chiefs at the State House, Abuja, as the administration intensifies efforts to confront emerging and persistent security threats across the country.

The ongoing closed-door session was confirmed by the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, who shared updates via his X handle, @DOlusegun.

The Service Chiefs in attendance include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Major General Waidi Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice-Marshal Kennedy Aneke, as well as the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, and the Director-General of the Department of State Service.

The appointments of the new Service Chiefs, announced by President Tinubu in October 2025, form part of a broader effort to reinforce Nigeria’s security architecture.

Also present is Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye, who continues to serve as Chief of Defence Intelligence, alongside other senior security advisers and heads of relevant agencies.

The meeting comes amid heightened security concerns, marked by renewed attacks, kidnappings, and banditry in parts of the North-West and North-Central.

Over recent weeks, President Tinubu has intensified consultations with the defence and security leadership, insisting on stronger inter-agency coordination, intelligence-sharing, and rapid-response capabilities to restore public safety.

Sunday’s meeting is expected to review ongoing operations nationwide, assess current deployments, and outline new strategies to boost counter-terrorism efforts and enhance synergy among the security services.

More details are expected at the end of the meeting.

Earlier on Sunday, President Tinubu commended Nigeria’s security forces for recent breakthroughs and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting citizens across all states.

In a post on his verified X handle, @officialABAT, the President announced the rescue of all 38 worshippers abducted earlier in the week from the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku, in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

He noted that the coordinated rescue followed days of intensified operations, which he personally supervised after cancelling his trip to the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“You will recall that I cancelled my trip to the G20 Summit in South Africa to enable me to coordinate the security efforts at home. Thanks to the efforts of our security forces over the last few days, all the 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State, have been rescued,” the President wrote.

He also confirmed the recovery of 51 students abducted from a Catholic school in Niger State, adding that he continues to receive real-time updates from field commanders across the country.

Reiterating his determination to sustain pressure on criminal elements, President Tinubu assured Nigerians of his unwavering resolve to protect lives and restore national stability.

“Let me be clear: I will not relent. Every Nigerian, in every state, has the right to safety, and under my watch, we will secure this nation and protect our people,” he said.

The rescue operations, which followed rising concerns over a spike in abductions across the North-West and North-Central, prompted the President to order additional deployments and intensified counter-terrorism actions.