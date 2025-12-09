India deports 32 Nigerians linked to transnational drug network

Indian authorities have deported 32 Nigerian nationals in connection with a transnational drug network, following arrests of approximately 50 suspects in a multi-state narcotics operation earlier this month. The crackdown, described by investigators as one of the largest coordinated operations targeting a foreign-run syndicate, took place across major Indian cities.

According to senior officials of the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) in Delhi, the suspects were allegedly working for a Nigeria-based kingpin identified as “Nick,” who is wanted in multiple drug-trafficking cases.

Investigators reported that the network maintained a sophisticated supply chain, with Nick reportedly operating with around 100 associates in Delhi alone.

“Less than 10 days after the EAGLE team, in coordination with the Delhi police, nabbed 50 Nigerians linked to drug peddling, 32 of them have been deported,” the report stated. Officials added that forensic examinations of digital devices recovered from the suspects revealed that the network serviced over 3,000 clients across India, with customer lists reconstructed from payment trails, encrypted communications, and delivery records.

Investigators further reported that payments were frequently routed through ostensibly legitimate businesses, which were allegedly used to launder proceeds from drug sales. The operation also uncovered a chain of companies and individual operators, including a publisher who reportedly transferred approximately Rs 20 lakh to Nigeria in collaboration with the peddlers.

Some traffickers were also linked to businesses in the footwear and apparel sectors.

Delhi Police prioritised the deportation of 32 Nigerians, while seven others remain in India facing prosecution following the recovery of illicit drugs during the raids. Officials indicated that the remaining arrested individuals may also be deported after completion of documentation and clearance procedures.

The action forms part of an ongoing effort by Indian law enforcement to dismantle foreign-operated drug networks and disrupt the movement of narcotics across the country.