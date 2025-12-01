India opens door to Nigeria’s tech talent

Aptech, SGSU launch low-cost AI degree pathway

Nigeria’s fast-growing tech workforce is set to receive a major boost as Aptech, a global leader in vocational IT training, partners with India’s Scope Global Skills University (SGSU) to launch a first-of-its-kind “Nigeria-to-India” IT degree pathway designed to produce industry-ready talent for the digital economy.

The new programme a 36-month Bachelor of Vocation (B.Voc.) in Information Technology with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is tailored to address one of Nigeria’s most pressing challenges: the widening gap between traditional academic training and the advanced digital skills required by global employers.

With Lagos now recognised as one of Africa’s top innovation capitals and global investments flowing into fintech, e-commerce and AI-driven startups, demand for skilled programmers, data scientists and machine-learning engineers continues to outpace supply.

Aptech, marking its 25th year in Nigeria, says the new degree pathway is structured to fill this gap by offering a blend of Nigerian-based training and Indian university immersion at a fraction of the cost of Western alternatives.

The B.Voc. programme splits learning into two phases. For the first 18 months, students study at Aptech centres across Nigeria, taking industry-focused courses in C programming, Python, Java, React-based AI web development, SQL Server and foundational AI concepts.

This phase is delivered alongside academic modules from SGSU.

Students who complete Phase 1 transition to India for the final 18 months of residential study at SGSU’s campus in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where they undertake deeper coursework in data science with MongoDB, deep learning, computer vision, cross-platform mobile development and a capstone innovation project.

“Aptech has been committed to developing vocational skills in Nigeria for over two decades,” said Kallol Mukherjee, Executive Vice President – International Business at Aptech Limited. “This partnership aligns Nigeria’s vast youth talent with the global digital economy by offering affordable, industry-relevant training at home and advanced university learning abroad.”

SGSU’s Vice Chancellor, Dr. Vijay Singh, noted that the institution’s academic model is built on blending theory with practical exposure. “We are delighted to welcome Nigerian students into our technology ecosystem in India,” he said.

The B.Voc. degree approved by India’s University Grants Commission is internationally recognised and qualifies graduates for postgraduate studies and competitive global roles. Career prospects span AI/ML engineering, data science, full-stack development and AI-powered application development.

More importantly, the programme is significantly more affordable than similar degrees in the US, UK or Australia, making international tech education accessible to more Nigerian youths.