Indigenous producers control 50% of Nigeria’s oil, gas, says IPPG

GCEO, NNPC Limited, Bayo Ojulari (left); IPPG Trustee/Chairman, Renaissance Africa Energy Company, Dr Layi Fatona; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; IPPG Trustee/Chairman, Waltersmith Group, Mr Abdulrazaq Isa, OFR; Chairman IPPG/CEO Aradel Holdings, Mr Adegbite Falade; IPPG Trustee / Chairman, A.A Holdings, Mr Austin Avuru and IPPG Trustee / CEO FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company, Mr Ademola Adeyemi-Bero at the 10th Anniversary Dinner of the IPPG held in Abuja, recently.

Indigenous oil and gas producers now account for over 50 per cent of Nigeria’s crude oil and gas output, the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) has said, as the body marks its 10th anniversary and reaffirms its commitment to driving energy security and production growth in the country.

Speaking at the milestone event, the Chairman of IPPG and Chief Executive Officer of Aradel Holdings, Adegbite Falade, described the group’s journey as one defined by purpose, partnership and impact, noting that the anniversary was not simply a celebration of longevity but a reaffirmation of a shared commitment to strengthening indigenous leadership in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Over the past ten years, IPPG has evolved into a leading industry voice and a credible partner in sector development through sustained advocacy and collaboration with government and regulators.

Falade noted that the rise of indigenous operators to over 50 per cent of national crude oil and gas production reflected the growing influence and effectiveness of local companies within the industry.

He commended the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for reforms aimed at repositioning the oil and gas sector for growth and investment.