inDrive reaffirms commitment to affordable transportation in Nigeria

inDrive, the global mobility and urban services platform, has reaffirmed its commitment to improving the economic prosperity of Nigerians through job creation and pocket-friendly transportation.

The Country Representative, inDrive Nigeria, Oladimeji Timothy, disclosed this during a workshop held at the Art of Technology Lagos 7.0 on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

Oladimeji explained that since 2021, when inDrive established its presence in Nigeria, the ride-hailing company has been instrumental in supporting mobility while also creating jobs for Nigerians, and providing access to affordable transportation across seven cities.

“It has been a worthwhile journey with Nigerians, and we are very proud of how far we have come together from being the underdog to being the Number 2 largest ride-hailing player in Nigeria today. It is no small feat. We have Nigerians to thank for this,” he said.

He noted that despite increasing economic pressure resulting from the removal of fuel subsidies, the ride-hailing company has continued to offer fair pricing to passengers and drivers, while also embarking on initiatives to support the welfare of its drivers.

Oladimeji further explained that the company’s principle of fairness and transparency has enabled the driver to choose profitable trips, even as the platform offers passengers the right to select a driver of their preference.

During a breakout session titled ‘From Fuel to Future: The Rise of E-mobility in Nigeria’, Oladimeji said that with the rise in fuel cost, many drivers or fleet owners are more likely to switch to EVs.

He emphasised the significance of building a robust electric vehicle ecosystem to promote adoption among drivers and fleet owners due to the low level of awareness and education regarding the access and operational costs of EVs in Nigeria.

Explaining that financing and charging infrastructure remain significant challenges hindering the mass adoption of electric vehicles in Nigeria, he said, “We need to increase education about EV access among Nigerian drivers and the general public, informing them how it will lower operational costs. It is a journey that all stakeholders must be ready to undertake so that people can develop a more positive attitude toward acquiring EVs. It is a marathon, not a sprint,” he added.

However, beyond awareness, Oladimeji was also convinced that it has become imperative for players in the E-mobility space to develop a financing model that will help Nigerians access funding for EVs.

“Financing is a significant obstacle to EV adoption in Nigeria. There are many misconceptions about the cost of owning EVs in Nigeria. Many people are unaware that drivers often pay a substantial amount when they purchase a car through hire purchase. The cost of financing EVs is high, but their operational expenses are lower. The primary challenge with EVs is the lack of available financing options,” he said.

InDrive was also awarded the ‘Service Transformation Leadership Award’ at the event, which reinforces its place within the sector.