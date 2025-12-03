inDrive reinforce support for smart mobility innovation at AOT Lagos

inDrive has announced its official sponsorship of Art of Technology (AOT) Lagos 7.0, the Lagos State Government’s flagship technology conference themed, ‘Future Technologies and a Sustainable Lagos’.

The event, scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025, at the Landmark Centre, brings together policymakers, innovators, tech founders, investors, and global industry leaders to shape the future of technology and digital transformation in Lagos.

Speaking on the partnership, Country Representative of inDrive Nigeria, Timothy Oladimeji, said the company’s sponsorship underscores its deep commitment to advancing equitable mobility systems and supporting conversations that drive long-term impact across the transportation ecosystem.

Oladimeji noted that inDrive sees AOT Lagos as a critical platform for addressing mobility challenges and accelerating innovation within the state.

During the event, inDrive will be participating in one of the key sessions, discussing the topic ‘From fuel to future: the rise of e-mobility in Lagos’. Aside from this, inDrive will also be hosting a side workshop themed: ‘The Market Share Victory – How inDrive Became Nigeria’s Second-Largest Ride-Hailing Player’.

“We are proud to sponsor AOT Lagos 7.0 because it aligns perfectly with our vision to democratise mobility and ensure fairness for both drivers and riders. As Lagos moves toward a smarter, more sustainable mobility future, inDrive is committed to supporting solutions that prioritise affordability, safety, driver empowerment, and technological readiness. Through this partnership, we hope to contribute meaningfully to shaping policies and ideas that will redefine how millions of people move across the state,” he said.

Now in its seventh edition, AOT Lagos has evolved into a premier platform for advancing smart-city innovation, showcasing emerging technologies, and influencing the policy frameworks that shape the digital economy in Africa’s largest city.

Through this partnership, inDrive aims to contribute to high-level conversations on driver empowerment, sustainable transport models, safety, and affordability, key challenges affecting millions of daily commuters and mobility service providers in the state.