INEC confirms position on electoral laws

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has formally restated its position on the enforcement of the country’s electoral laws, reaffirming its commitment to the Constitution, the Electoral Act and its own regulations guiding political activities.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, January 7, INEC said it remains bound by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, as well as its Regulations and Guidelines. The statement was signed by Mrs Victoria Eta-Messi, Director of Voter Education and Publicity.

According to the Commission, its mandate includes ensuring that political parties operate within the framework of the law and uphold democratic standards in the conduct of their internal affairs.

“The Commission reiterates its unwavering commitment to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, as well as its Regulations and Guidelines, and will continue to hold political parties accountable to democratic standards and the Rule of Law in the conduct of their internal affairs,” the statement said.

INEC is constitutionally empowered to regulate political parties and organise elections at federal, state and local government levels.

The Electoral Act, 2022 further outlines the Commission’s responsibilities, including the monitoring of party congresses, conventions and primaries, and ensuring compliance with stipulated procedures.

Meanwhile, under the existing laws, political parties are required to conduct their affairs in accordance with their constitutions and guidelines, while also complying with national electoral laws.

INEC has consistently stated that internal party processes form a critical part of Nigeria’s electoral system.

The Commission monitors party activities as provided by law, including the nomination of candidates, submission of documents and adherence to timelines specified in the Electoral Act.

Disputes arising from party primaries and internal processes have, in previous electoral cycles, featured prominently in Nigerian courts. Such cases often hinge on whether parties complied with their constitutions, INEC guidelines and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The Commission has maintained that strict compliance with the law reduces conflicts and enhances the integrity of the electoral process.

The Electoral Act, 2022 introduced reforms aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s elections, including provisions on the conduct of party primaries, clearer deadlines for electoral activities and the use of technology in voter accreditation and results management. INEC has repeatedly said it applies these provisions in line with the Constitution and its operational guidelines.

INEC’s Voter Education and Publicity Department, which issued the statement, is responsible for public communication, stakeholder engagement and voter information. Through official statements and briefings, the Commission communicates its regulatory positions to political parties and the public.

The Commission has, on several occasions, stated that political parties bear the primary responsibility for ensuring that their internal processes comply with the law.

Where violations occur, INEC applies the provisions of the Electoral Act and its guidelines in line with its statutory powers.