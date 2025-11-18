Inflation rises by 20.14% in Ekiti, highest in one year

Ekiti State recorded the highest year-on-year inflation rate in Nigeria at 20.14 per cent, according to the October 2025 Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Nasarawa State followed with an inflation rate of 18.97 per cent, while Zamfara ranked third with 18.81 per cent.

Bauchi, Anambra and Gombe recorded the lowest year-on-year increases in headline inflation, with 9.99 per cent, 11.72 per cent and 11.73 per cent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, Niger and Anambra posted the highest increases at 4.90 per cent each, followed by Enugu at 4.75 per cent. Edo recorded the sharpest decline at -4.00 per cent, alongside Katsina (-3.26 per cent) and Adamawa (-3.10 per cent).

The report also showed that food inflation rose highest in Ogun State over the past year at 20.85 per cent, followed by Nasarawa (19.96 per cent) and Ekiti (19.70 per cent). The lowest food inflation increases were recorded in Akwa Ibom (3.98 per cent), Katsina (4.15 per cent) and Yobe (4.29 per cent).

Month-on-month food inflation was highest in Bauchi at 6.77 per cent, Abuja at 5.11 per cent and Niger at 4.84 per cent, while Katsina (-7.72 per cent), Oyo (-5.89 per cent) and Taraba (-4.89 per cent) posted declines.

According to the NBS, urban inflation on a year-on-year basis stood at 15.65 per cent in October 2025, a drop of 20.73 percentage points from the 36.38 per cent recorded in October 2024. Month-on-month, the urban inflation rate rose to 1.14 per cent in October 2025 from 0.74 per cent in September.

The corresponding 12-month average urban inflation rate was 22.68 per cent, compared to 34.52 per cent in October 2024.

Rural inflation was 15.86 per cent year-on-year in October 2025, 15.73 percentage points lower than the 31.59 per cent recorded in October 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, rural inflation slowed to 0.45 per cent from 0.67 per cent in September 2025.

The 12-month average rural inflation rate declined to 20.81 per cent from 30.24 per cent recorded in October 2024.