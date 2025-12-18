Infrastructure gets priority as Oyo Assembly passes N892 billion budget

The Oyo State House of Assembly, yesterday, passed the state’s N892 billion 2026 Appropriation Bill.



The budget was approved at plenary following the consideration of the report at the final stage of deliberations by the lawmakers at a sitting presided over by the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin.



The total budget size approved by the House stood at N891,985,074,480.79, rounded up to N892 billion, after adjustments were made to the original estimates presented by Governor Seyi Makinde.



A breakdown of the budget reveals that N389.3 billion was allocated for recurrent expenditure, while N502.6 billion was earmarked for capital expenditure, reflecting the state government’s continued emphasis on development projects.



Despite the minor amendments made by the House, infrastructure retained the highest allocation in the budget, underscoring the administration’s focus on road construction, education, health facilities, and other critical public assets.



Lawmakers stated that the adjustments were made in the interest of fiscal balance, accountability, and alignment with the state’s development priorities, while ensuring that key sectors received sufficient funding.



The passage of the budget followed weeks of intensive scrutiny by the Assembly, during which the estimates were examined through committee reviews and budget defence sessions involving Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

During these sessions, commissioners and heads of MDAs appeared before relevant committees of the House to defend their proposals, respond to lawmakers’ questions, and justify allocations under their respective sectors.



Speaking after the passage of the bill, the Speaker, Ogundoyin, commended members of the House for what he described as a thorough and transparent budget process, noting that the Assembly discharged its constitutional responsibility with diligence.



He said the lawmakers were guided by the need to ensure that the 2026 budget remains people-oriented and capable of driving economic growth and improving the welfare of residents.



Ogundoyin added that the Assembly’s engagement with MDAs aimed to strengthen oversight, ensuring that public funds are deployed effectively and in line with the people’s aspirations.