Insecurity has no religious undertone, Fagbemi tells visiting U.S. delegates

Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs Beatrice Jeddy-Agba (left); United States Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labour, Riley Barnes; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi and United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills Jr, during Barnes’ visit to Fagbemi in Abuja, yesterday.

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, yesterday dismissed the alleged link between religion and the security challenges in the country.

Fagbemi added that there had been significant progress in the country’s counter-terrorism prosecutions, stressing that 860 convictions and 891 acquittals were secured between 2017 and 2025.

He made those claims after a closed-door meeting with a high-level United States delegation, which included Riley Barnes, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labour, and the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills Jr.

The meeting, the AGF explained, was a continuation of earlier discussions held in Washington a month ago, aimed at providing clarity on Nigeria’s security operations and counter-terrorism framework.

He noted that the visiting delegation was in the country to obtain first-hand insights into Nigeria’s efforts, challenges, and the context of ongoing security threats.

According to the AGF, Nigeria’s security crisis is not religious, contrary to recurring narratives.

“We have security challenges, but they are not religious. The government is doing its utmost to address them,” he said.

He stressed that terrorism prosecutions were handled strictly through due process, noting that the high number of acquittals demonstrated that suspects were not indiscriminately detained.

“Those who have nothing to do with it are let off the hook, and those we have cases against are taken to court. Whatever the court decides, we comply.”

The AGF added that terrorism trials were ongoing, confirming that he personally attended proceedings earlier in the day. He assured that Nigeria remained transparent and committed to justice in its fight against violent extremism.

Responding to inquiries about the U.S. delegation’s position, the AGF stated that American representatives would issue their own statements later, noting that they had already visited key national security institutions, including the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Chief of Defence Staff, as well as civil society organisations and religious bodies.

He urged the public to disregard exaggerated narratives about Nigeria’s situation. “Things are not as heinous as people are portraying. We have problems in Nigeria, but it is not a problem of religion,” he insists.

The United States delegation, on a fact-finding mission over alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria, was in AGF’s office, where they interacted with the Ministry’s top officials.