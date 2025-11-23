Institute seeks regulatory commission to fix Nigeria’s ailing courier, logistics sector

The Executive Chairman of the Courier and Logistics Management Institute (CLMI), Professor Simon Emeje, has called for the immediate establishment of an independent regulatory commission to reposition Nigeria’s courier and logistics industry for global competitiveness.

Emeje made the appeal while addressing newsmen ahead of its International Conference and Investiture scheduled for November 26.

He warned that without a structured regulatory body to harmonise policies and stabilise the operating environment, the industry would remain stagnant.

According to him, Nigeria, despite being the largest economy in Africa, remains among the less than three per cent of countries worldwide without an independent regulatory culture for the logistics and courier sector.

This gap, he said, has subjected operators to inconsistent tariffs, conflicting policies, and a harsh business climate that has forced many firms to shut down or diversify into other sectors.

“If this is not done, we are not moving anywhere. Nothing will move in the industry. Operators are crying out seriously; some have closed businesses, others have left the industry entirely because the regulatory environment has been very harsh,” he decried.

Emeje noted that the absence of a unified regulatory body has led to overlapping controls, especially from customs and other agencies, leaving operators stranded.

He added that the courier and logistics industry is highly technical and should not be managed by non-professionals.

He stressed that while digitalisation is important, it cannot replace the physical movement of goods.

“Your computer cannot deliver this bottle to America. Somebody, a channel, a vehicle must carry it to the last mile,” he said, warning stakeholders against relying solely on digital reforms without strengthening physical logistics infrastructure.

The CLMI chairman also lamented the long delay in passing crucial regulatory bills that were drafted as far back as 2005. According to him, hopes of establishing the commission were high at the time, but nearly two decades later, the bill has yet to see the light of day.

He further highlighted the economic potential of the sector, noting that Nigeria’s logistics market is valued at approximately $60 billion, with asset value estimated at between N15 trillion and N20 trillion. He added that although the country lacks sufficient logistics professionals, institutions like CLMI are expanding training opportunities and pushing for logistics inclusion in university curricula.

On global trade challenges, Emeje commented on rising U.S. tariffs under shifting policies, urging Nigeria and African nations to strengthen intra-continental trade through the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). He argued that Africa possesses abundant resources and an internal market large enough to drive economic growth without overdependence on foreign markets.

The upcoming CLMI International Conference and Investiture, themed “Building Entrepreneurship and National Wealth Through Trade Logistics,” will feature the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Communications, Senator Ikra Aliyu Bilbis, as conference chairman, while the Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Senator Adedayo Clement Adeyeye, will serve as keynote speaker.

The conference will also feature renowned figures shaping Africa’s logistics and trade landscape, including Capt. Giorgio Enrico Del Celo, CEO, Primenext Logistics;

Dr. Sola Obabori, Executive Director, Corporate Services, NAHCO; Dr. Sonny Allison, Founder, RedStar Plc.; Dr. Ebere Njoku, Director-General, Nigeria-British Chamber of Commerce & Industry, amongst others.