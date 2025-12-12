Institute urges Nigerians to turn risks into opportunities

President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management of Nigeria (CILRM), Dr Harriet Akubuiro, has canvassed the adoption of proactive strategies that transform risks into opportunities rather than responding reactively after damages have been done.

She spoke at the 15th Annual Risk Professionals International Conference, organised by CILRM in Lagos, according to a statement issued by the institute yesterday.

Commenting on the theme of the conference, “Turning Risks into Opportunities: Preventive Instead of Reactive Responses,” Akubuiro said the theme was carefully chosen to shift practitioners’ focus from perceiving risk solely as danger, loss or threat, to recognising its potential to deliver positive outcomes when managed proactively. She emphasised that the 2025 theme centred on that foundation by promoting preventive and forward-looking strategies.

“Whenever we hear the word ‘risk,’ the first things that come to mind are exposure to danger, harm, loss or uncertainty. Little attention is given to the opportunities that accompany these risks.

“This year’s conference aims to correct that mindset. We will explore proactive approaches needed to manage risks effectively while taking advantage of the opportunities embedded within them.”

The CILRM President explained that the institute had been involved in extensive engagements since the last conference, adding that CILRM was committed to strengthening professional capacity nationwide.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOS), Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, urged institutions in Nigeria to shift from reactive responses to preventive, forward-looking strategies in risk management.

Walson-Jack, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Common Service Office, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Dr Kalba Usman, said the theme of the conference reflected a national imperative for transformation and resilience in an increasingly uncertain world.

According to her, it captured the very essence of the transformational journey Nigeria must undertake.She commended risk professionals for their attendance at the summit, adding that their participation was both a professional commitment and a patriotic contribution to Nigeria’s stability and prosperity

President of the International Certified Risk Management Professionals, United Kingdom, Dr Martina Macpherson, who spoke virtually, urged participants to continually invest in skills and standards through continuous learning, which would translate into optimal development.

Macpherson, the keynote speaker, urged managers to incorporate prevention into their culture. According to her, being proactive drives success, stressing the need to translate insights into impact by turning risk into success.