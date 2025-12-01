Interior ministry announces promotion of 24,202 senior paramilitary officers

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board has approved the promotion of 24,202 senior officers across Nigeria’s four paramilitary agencies, the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the board, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has stated.

Tunji-Ojo disclosed the development on Monday while addressing journalists in Abuja. Represented by the Secretary to the board, Abdulmalik Jubril, the minister said the promotions constitute the second batch of senior officer elevations in 2025.

“The promotion was based on various parameters which included national spread, good records, ratification, performance and vacancy availability,” Jubril said.

According to the board, the distribution of the promoted officers across the agencies is as follows: 11,426 in the Nigerian Correctional Service, 4,336 in the Nigeria Immigration Service, 2,581 in the Federal Fire Service, and 5,859 in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The minister explained that the move was intended to enhance personnel morale and support effective service delivery within the agencies. “In recent past, promotion had been stagnant, but this administration is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of personnel to tackle insecurity bedevilling the country,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo also linked the promotion exercise to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that it forms part of broader initiatives to improve the welfare of serving officers. “Among the several incentives brought to the ministry, this is particularly worthy of note,” he added.

The four agencies under the board—the Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Fire Service, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps—play key roles in maintaining internal security, enforcing regulations, and providing emergency response across the country.

By implementing these promotions, the Interior Ministry aims to motivate officers and strengthen operational capacity across its paramilitary services, ensuring personnel are recognised for their contributions and better equipped to carry out their duties.