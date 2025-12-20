Investors must aim to improve Nigeria’s socio-eeonomic devt, not prioritising profit making – Akiolu

Lagos and by extension Nigeria will always welcome genuine lnvestors who are in the country to improve the socio- economic development of the people not just those who are only after profit making.

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Riliwanu Babatunde Akiolu make this known while playing host to an international NGO, “Time for Africa Foundation” who came visiting the monarch with a team of scientists from Oxford and Cambridge and led by, Dr Abby Olushola in his palace at lga lduganran on Lagos lsland.

Akiolu explained that most times when multinational organisations come into the country to invest, they promise many things to the government and the people of Nigeria but end up focusing only on maximising profit.

Related News

Akiolu who urged the multinational organizations doing business in the country, to place priority on improving the socio -economic conditions of the host communities and the country at large and not focus on only how is make huge profit .

Earlier , the leader of the team , Olushola explained that the NGO focussed on key areas such recycling, waste to wealth, cancer research, among other initiatives, maintaining that the organisation is not profit driven.

She added that being a true Islander who is back home after studying abroad, it is about putting back her wealth of experience to improve Lagos and the country at large.

Among the dignitaries at the palace to receive the team of scientists was the lawmaker representing Lagos lsland Federal Constituency 1 , Prince Kayode Akiolu and the Chairman of Lagos lsland Local Council, Prince Taiwo Oyekan.